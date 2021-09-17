Evil: James Wan Says Film Is Horror Version Of Frozen

Evil: Recently, James Wan gave an interview to the Comicbook portal in which he explained that Maligno, his new movie, is a horror version of Frozen, famous Disney animation. According to the director, the main link is in the bond between siblings.

“Here you have a story about Madison with her own blood brother, Gabriel, who turned out to be a horrible person. But still, her adoptive sister, who is not blood related at all, is actually the one she has the most connection with. And I felt like that was a cool story when I looked at it from that perspective,” he said.

“And for Ingrid, she loves the idea of ​​telling a love story, but it’s not a romantic story between the two protagonists. It’s a love story between the two sisters. And I love it. I haven’t seen this in a horror movie, at least to this degree. And it’s funny that we jokingly refer to this as the horror version of Frozen,” he continued.

“It’s like Anna and Elsa. But it really is like the horror version of Frozen. It’s a sister’s love, it’s a sister’s bond. And one of the many themes the film touches on is the idea that you can be around people you don’t necessarily have a blood relationship with. And what we want to say in this film is that this is possible”, he concluded.

Evil: learn more about the movie

Maligno is a horror film created by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper. In the plot, Madison’s house undergoes a terrible invasion, which culminates in the death of her husband and the loss of the child she is carrying. Soon after the event, the character begins to have visions about various crimes and needs to return to her past to try to save herself.

The film’s cast consists of Annabelle Wallis as Madison, Maddie Hasson as Sydney Lake, George Young as Kekoa Shaw, Michole Briana White as Regina Moss, Marina Mazepa as Gabriel, Jean Louisa Kelly as Serena May, Susanna Thompson as Jeanne Lake, Jake Abel as Derek Mitchell, Jacqueline McKenzie as Florence Weaver, among others.