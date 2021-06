Evil Dead The Game Wins Gameplay Video!

Evil Dead: Who doesn’t remember the classic movie One Hallucinating Night: Death of the Devil, right? The franchise-based game Evil Dead The Game unveiled at The Game Awards 2020, today (10) won its first gameplay video! Check it out below:

Evil Dead The Game will be released later in 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.