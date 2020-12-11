Evil Dead: The Game Lives: First Trailer of the Game

It is a cooperative-focused PvP action title, which will be released on previous and new generation consoles, as well as on PC.

The organization of The Game Awards 2020 had promised between 12 and 15 world premieres. Some announcements had already been anticipated days before the gala broadcast, such as that of the new Dragon Age or that of Josef Fares’ video game, It Take Two. However, other projects had been kept secret. In addition to the awards ceremony and musical performances, the time has come to reveal that Evil Dead: The Game is still alive.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games are working on the development of this cooperative title, which will offer PvP action gameplay and will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC next year 2021. The video game is based on, of course, in the homonymous film directed by Sam Raimi.

How does the voting system work?

At The Game Awards, the winners are chosen through a dual process that is represented by the fans and the jury made up of international media, including MeriStation. However, the percentage counts differently. In this way, the followers contribute 10%, while the jury’s decision counts 90% in the choice of the final winner. In this edition the six candidates for GOTY have been the following: Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part 2, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Hades.

Players also had the opportunity to choose their personal GOTY. Initially, the Naughty Dog game took the lead, but gradually, Ghost of Tsushima was closing in and narrowing the margin drastically. He finally managed to overcome it and Sucker Punch’s work became the video game of choice for community members who decided to vote.



