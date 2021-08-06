Evil Dead: The Game is Postponed to February 2022

Evil Dead: The Game has changed its release date: previously scheduled for 2021, the title will now arrive in February 2022. The postponement of the game inspired by the classic cinema horror franchise aims to take advantage of the time to improve the quality of the graphics and the gameplay experience as a whole.

Developer Saber Interactive issued a statement about the delay: “Hello players! We’re planning a new release date to give the team some extra time to polish and ensure this is the best Evil Dead experience you’ve been waiting for.”

“We want to thank everyone for their understanding and support, and please stay tuned for more information about new character updates, pre-order availability and the upcoming gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell,” he added.

Developed by Saber Interactive with studio Boss Team Games, the game will feature a co-operative survival gameplay similar to Dead by Daylight and promises to present a realistic look based on the style of the franchise started on the big screen with A Crazy Night: The Devil’s Death (1981) . This title yielded two sequels in theaters and will soon gain another sequel. Furthermore, it inspired the TV series, Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Evil Dead: The Game will be available in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.