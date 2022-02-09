Evil Dead: The Game Is Exclusive To The Epic Games Store On PC

Evil Dead: Pre-orders for the game have been opened on the platform for both the standard and deluxe editions. The terror of Evil Dead: The Game will be hard to come by for a few months. After the last minute delay, the title produced by Saber Interactive and developed by Boss Team Games is now available for reservation on the Epic Games Store. Not surprisingly, it has been confirmed that the production will be an exclusive to the Fortnite creators’ store. Likewise, the two editions that will be available have been uncovered.

In addition to the standard edition (31.99 euros), which will include the base game, there will also be a Deluxe edition (47.99 euros). The difference is that the latter will come with the season pass. On the other hand, as a reservation incentive it will be possible to get these two free skins:

Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Suit

Ash Williams Gallant Gentleman Suit

Four against the Kandarian demon

In Evil Dead: The Game we enter the universe of the movies through an asymmetrical multiplayer title, in which we will be Ash Williams and the rest of his friends and companions in hardship. In total four survivors will explore, loot and search for items with the aim of sealing the rift of worlds. Another player will handle the Kandarian demon and try to hunt down the group. It is inspired by both the three films and the series Ash vs. Evil Dead, produced by STARZ.

Evil Dead: The Game will be released on May 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (Epic Games Store). The delay of a few months is due to the fact that the studio needs “the necessary time to do things right”, so that the shotgun is “fully loaded” and ready to face the most macabre demons. Along with Friday the 13th and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it is one of the contemporary video games based on horror film classics.

The Nintendo Switch version will come later.