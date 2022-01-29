Evil Dead: The Game Is Delayed Again And Arrives In May

Evil Dead: The Game is certainly a game awaited by fans who are waiting for the title based on the movies that here became known as One Night Crazy Night. However, the news is not good at the moment as it has been delayed yet again.

With the change, the new release date becomes the 13th of May, and interestingly, it will be a Friday the 13th, a very favorable date to receive a title of the genre on the market.

Hey Evil Dead fans! When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BfuaOdcFVT — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) January 28, 2022

“The launch delay will give our team the time they need to get things straightened out, so your weapons will be polished, reloaded, and fully ready to destroy the Deadites this Friday, May 13. Thank you for your patience and understanding. “, says a message published on the game’s official Twitter profile.

It is worth remembering that this is already the second release date of the game within 2022, since it was scheduled to arrive in February.

Evil Dead: The Game will be available on May 13 for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.