Evil Dead: The Game Exudes The Classic Aroma Of Terror In Its New Trailer

Evil Dead: This asymmetrical multiplayer action game allows the player to relive the spirit of the movies. A few months after the release of Evil Dead: The Game, Saber Interactive continues to work on promoting the video game, an asymmetric multiplayer title designed by BossTeamGames for consoles and PCs. The company has released a new trailer in which we can see the bad guy in action, the antagonist who will try to kill all the survivors. It is the Kandarian demon, a monster capable of possessing and sending his minions against his enemies.

Like other similar products like Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds or Dead by Daylight, four players embody the survivors, the good guys from the movie, while a fifth player takes on the skin of the devil. The objective of the first will be to survive, find the pages of the Necronomicon and other important objects in order to get out of the situation. They are armed to the teeth, but will it be enough to face the devil?

Command vicious Deadites, set diabolical traps, possess survivors and swallow some souls! Check out the new Kandarian Demon gameplay trailer, narrated by the one and only Bruce Campbell himself. EVIL DEAD: THE GAME is coming May 13, pre-purchase now: https://t.co/ORrBowZbsa pic.twitter.com/dr7uYNNApa — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 9, 2022

The Kandarian demon can summon Deadite spirits and possess other players. Once he has taken over his victim’s will, he is able to control them for a limited time.

Does it have single player elements?

Even though Evil Dead: The Game is a video game intended for multiplayer enjoyment, Saber Interactive will allow lone wolves to play single player games. As well as adding bots, certain missions have been designed with the singleplayer in mind.

The launch was planned for early 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC. However, the developer needed a little more time and announced a new delay, not too long. If nothing goes wrong during these last months of development, Evil Dead: The Game will hit stores on May 13, 2022. In this link you can read everything related to its editions.