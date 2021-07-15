Evil Dead Rise: Necronomicon To Play Key Role, Says Bruce Campbell

Evil Dead Rise: In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruce Campbell provided new details about the plot of the new sequel to the Evil Dead franchise. According to the actor, who will also be part of the executive production team, the new feature will highlight the importance of the Necronomicon.

The book in question had already been one of the highlights of the movie released in 2013. Apparently, this story will continue for some time. “People can call the new sequel whatever they want, whether it’s a remake or a reboot. But it’s just another movie in the franchise, centered on the book. It’s all about the Necronomicon,” he revealed.

“Where would the book have gone after all these years? However, this time the film will take place in the city and not in a cabin in the forest”, he pointed out, adding that the scripts are completely different from anything the audience has seen. “We will have amazing heroines who will save the day,” he explained.

According to the artist, filming is already taking place in New Zealand. “Rob Tapert is an exceptional producer and we’re all very involved with this project,” he said, adding that all the producers made suggestions for the script.

Evil Dead Rise: Learn more about the HBO Max movie

In addition to Bruce Campbell, the executive production also features Sam Raimi, who was behind the first three features in the franchise. The film is being directed by Lee Cronin.

In an interview with ComicBook, published last year, the filmmaker took the opportunity to share a little more about his creative vision for the project. According to him, there will be a real roller coaster of emotions for the audience, something that would be evident through some sequences.

“We’re sure to have a lot of twists and turns, something that will be visceral and engaging. It’s going to be a real experience. A horror experience. I’m trying to achieve that,” Cronin said at the time.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! The new film does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it should reach HBO Max at some point in the future.