Evil Corporations: Titans of Capitalist Dystopias

The fight against evil corporations is a common topic in video games that exposes a socio-political complaint. Every epic story consists of three essential elements: a hero, a villain and the battle between the two.

Good against evil is the most ancient struggle, and one that we enjoy in each of its versions and reinventions. How many times have we saved the world by putting ourselves in the shoes of the hero? And what about when we’re invited to play the paladin of the dark side? Still, taking part in a story in which we face a colossal enemy makes us feel powerful. Our nemesis can take many forms. Sometimes it is an individual, and other times it is a brand. Today in MeriStation we talk about corporations that have become the true monster of their stories, a troop on which the cyberpunk genre is built. Through an allegory against the oligarchy, we live dystopias that present a company as a titan that imprisons a world in danger in its clutches. Indeed, it is usually one of the most common narrative topics in a medium that has never been alien to politics.

Umbrella, the pharmaceutical ambition

In times of pandemic, it is inevitable to fantasize about Resident Evil and his portrait of a current society in the key of science fiction. However, the parallelism with reality is only separated by the supernatural element. The terror of the Capcom saga lies not only in the zombies and monsters like Mister X, but in the chaos caused by Umbrella. This pharmaceutical giant is responsible for the creation of the T virus and G virus, with which they have subdued Raccoon City. In the saga we also discover their bribes towards the authorities to be able to operate without tranquility. To top it all, the company takes control of the orphanage in order to use the children as experimental subjects.

Leon, Claire, Chris, Jill and the saga’s heroes are not only facing off against the undead and the insane creations of the umbrella logo company. They face the domination of a corporation dominated by their own ambition and that has signed its sentence in the same city that it used as a guinea pig. The essay The Father of Survival Horror: Shinji Mikami, Procedural Rhetoric, and the Collective / Cultural Memory of the Atomic Bombs (Ryan Scheiding) explores how Shinji Mikami’s work incorporates three common pillars: the portrait of physical and / or psychological trauma , the large-scale destruction of a city and distrust of power. In the case of Resident Evil, the author states: “Abuse by those in positions of power are part of Mikami’s narratives. Again, this can be found in the Resident Evil saga where, apparently, anyone with power is going to use it irresponsibly. In Resident Evil (Capcom, 1996), the powerful Umbrella corporation creates bio-organic weapons in pursuit of its own gain at the cost of hundreds — and thousands in the aftermath — of civilian lives. In the same essay, Scheiding assesses how the collective memory for the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings is present in the work of Mikami, whose criticism of the authorities as responsible for a massacre is not accidental.



