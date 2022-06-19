Evidence that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Working on Co-parenting after a Feud on social media

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not always see eye to eye when it comes to co-parenting, but there is reason to believe that the former couple is doing it. In the past, Ye has expressed his dissatisfaction with some of his ex-wife’s actions, including giving 9-year-old North a TikTok account and refusing to invite him to a birthday party for his daughter Chicago. More recently, the rapper was allegedly “very upset” that Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson took 6-year-old Saint to the city for a day. But recent photos show that the exes are actually working on their situation.

Just a couple of months after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended Saint’s soccer game together, the former couple was photographed at their children’s other sporting event, the North basketball game. TMZ has obtained photos taken on Friday, June 17, which show the parents sitting in a row from each other at the gym in Thousand Oaks, California. Pete Davidson was not present for the family outing, and while Kimye reportedly seemed cordial, talking to each other from time to time, eyewitnesses told the site that they lay low, not making a scene, cheering or doing anything else.

These two appear together in public for the sake of their children, which is a good sign that they are making children a priority. Co-parenting is very important for the Kardashian-Jenner family, many of whom are no longer with the fathers of their children. Kourtney Kardashian recently married Travis Barker after giving birth to three children with Scott Disick, and Khloe Kardashian shares daughter Tru with Tristan Thompson, whose paternity scandal and breakup with the reality TV star were the focus of the finale of the first season of “Kardashian”.

Kimye’s observation is especially encouraging after reports that Kanye West was unhappy with Pete Davidson’s solo outing with 6-year-old son Ye. Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, who is less than a year old, was pictured holding Saint’s hand as they went to different shops and ended up at a cheesecake factory. It’s easy to see why West was hurt by such an event, especially considering that in the midst of his social media feud with Kardashian and the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian, Yee told Davidson he would never see his children.

However, events are moving quickly, and now Pete Davidson has obviously met Kimye’s four children (he even tattooed their initials on his neck). He and Kim Kardashian seem to be getting more serious, and although he didn’t appear in the first season of The Kardashians, it was revealed in the post-credits scene in the finale that Davidson had been hiding behind the scenes for at least a while. .

Meanwhile, Kanye West has remained silent since the social media feud ended, as he said that for the sake of the children, he would no longer make inflammatory statements and that he would “go somewhere to get better.” It is not known to the public what exactly this entailed, but it was reported that his team was looking for a behavioral treatment center “with a luxury component.”

Whatever help Kanye West may have received by accepting the situation surrounding his family, it is gratifying to see that two parents are teaming up again to support their children. The first season of The Kardashians is over and all 10 episodes are available to stream on a Hulu subscription, and if and when it returns, we’ll probably see more of how the former couple settles into their roles as parents. Until then, be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which shows will be released in the near future.