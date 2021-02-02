Evidence shows that a character will return from death

AMC, should continue with the next episodes of the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead in early April 2021 as planned.

Recall that the production of season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead stopped last March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented filming the entire current installment.

Now, fans are receiving the excellent news, and that is that the series resumes its production this week to shoot the following episodes of the sixth installment. The news was released through a press release from the Round Rock, Texas city transit authority.

As fans know, this is the same city that has served as the setting for filming Fear the Walking Dead in the past. This reported the statement:

“Chisholm Trail Road will be closed between Old Settlers Boulevard and US 79 from 7 am to 9 pm on Tuesday, February 2. AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead requested closure to shoot a scene for the upcoming season. The show has a history of filming in Round Rock, as the Dell Diamond (ballpark) served as the setting for the fourth season of the hit show. There will be deviations during the closure of the road and drivers should expect slight delays ”.

But, how does the statement relate to what fans of the series can expect and the return of a character from the past? After the news of the start of filming was released, a strong theory circulates among fans of the zombie drama Fear the Walking Dead.

Let’s remember that the indicated place is the same place that represents the community in which Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) seemed to die in the fourth season of the series. This put even more fire on a fan theory about the character’s return, that he wouldn’t actually be dead.

What reinforces the fan theory is that in the last broadcast episode of the drama, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Careu) considered moving there in order to escape from Virginia (Colby Minifie), her new enemy.

Likewise, Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead has hinted that Madison is not dead. It seems that everything indicates that she survived and she is the mysterious person who saved Morgan Jones (Lennie James) when he was seriously injured at the end of the fifth season.

On Madison’s return with Fear the Walking Dead season 6, showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com in November 2020 the following:

“There is always a possibility.”

“We can’t say much more about who saved Morgan, unless we see the note they left him. We saw that it was someone with an ulterior motive who said that Morgan still had things to do. He is someone Morgan doesn’t know. We only know that from the ticket ”.