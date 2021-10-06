How much are BTS concert tickets? Permission to Dance on Stage will be a face-to-face concert. Finally, the light of the concerts illuminates our way and BTS announced their first dates to have a face-to-face event, this will take place in Los Angeles, United States, do you want to go? Then get ready, because here we have everything you will need to see them.

The concerts are probably the best experience around the world, there is nothing like seeing close to your idols of the music and sing along every song on the setlist full – throated; meet thousands of souls who feel the same love as you for an artist and forget everything at that moment.

Sadly, these magnificent events were taken from us, but thanks to the fact that we have been able to move forward after the global contingency, the sun will shine again and we will be able to have concerts again; BTS has announced 4 dates for their first face-to-face concerts .

Permission to Dance on Stage , the name given to this series of concerts , by Bangtan Sonyeondan will be held in SoFi State , located in Los Angeles , California, United States ; This place has a capacity for 70 thousand people and the Bangtan concerts will be on the following dates:

November 27

November 28

December 1st

December 2nd

Due to the cancellation of BTS’s last tour, there were fans who had pre-sale benefits for Permission to Dance Stage and since yesterday, October 5, this special sale began. The sale to the public will begin soon and you better know everything you will need to go to the event.

Everything You Will Need To Go To BTS Concerts In Los Angeles

Tickets

It is necessary to have the tickets to attend the BTS concert , obviously, many obtained a special code for the pre-sale of the tickets this is the price range, the highest price is closer to the stage and the lowest is further away.

$ 450 dollars

$ 275 dollars

$ 225 dollars

$ 185 dollars

$ 75 dollars

$ 60 dollars

These prices do not include service charge.

Documents

If you are traveling from any part of the world other than the US for the BTS concert you will need certain documents, such as:

Passport

Visa

Vaccination certificate

It should also be taken into account that the United States did not accept some vaccine brands and that if you have any that are not yet fully approved in the country, you will have to do a mandatory quarantine for which, you could have to stay in the US for 2 weeks before the concert.

Trip

You must prepare to take a flight and buy plane tickets to be able to make your trip to BTS’s Permission To Dance on Stage.

It will be a moment full of emotion.

Lodging

You need to find a place to stay , be it a hotel or Airbnb, they can help you have a good place to get to before and after the Bangtan concert.

What a thrill! Every time there is less and ARMY has everything more than prepared for this BTS concert in LA .