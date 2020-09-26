Everything you need to know about V

This is everything a true BTS fan should know about Kim Taehyung, better known as V.

BTS’s V is more than just a pretty face. He is the BTS band member responsible for coining the phrase “I purple you”, which means “I love you / I trust you”. Purple might never have become a symbol of the renowned band if V hadn’t thought about it.

“I just made it up,” Kim Taehyung said of the phrase that gave purple a whole new meaning. It is said that because purple is the last color in the rainbow, “I love you” means that someone will love and trust you for a long time.

Unsurprisingly, fans (better known as ARMY) were thrilled when V threw this beautiful sentiment at them. UNICEF even ended up using the singer’s phrase in their campaign against bullying while collaborating with BTS.

V’s birthday and childhood

V’s real name is Kim Tae-hyung. He was born in Daegu, South Korea, on December 30, 1995, but grew up in Geochang County. V is the oldest of three siblings (a younger sister and a younger brother). Taehyung has always shown his love for music from a very young age.

V has wanted to become a musician since elementary school and started playing the saxophone as a first step. He started playing the saxophone to get closer to a musical career and it seems that plan turned out well. V learned all kinds of music concepts and joined Big Hit Entertainment in 2011 at the age of 15.

The funny thing about how V joined Big Hit Entertainment is that he did an impromptu audition. Originally, V was only auditioning to support a friend, but when an executive encouraged him to try as well, he ended up moving on to the next round.

Taehyung’s artistic career

V debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013 when he was 17 years old. He was the sixth member to join and debuted with the song “No More Dream” from BTS’s single album “2 Kool for Skool”. Recently, V has dazzled fans with his single “Sweet Night”.

With this song V shattered PSY’s record “Gangnam Style” for a Korean single that tops the iTunes charts. V’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 12 million. As we said before, V is quite multifaceted, not only is he known for his low, husky voice, but he can also act.

V made his acting debut with a supporting role in the landmark K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The BTS singer also loves photography. He uses an alter ego named Vante when he participates in endeavors more related to the visual arts.

His first full song in English, “Winter Bear”, featured that side of him. The solo track “Scenery” also shows V’s love for storing memories through photography. If you like the K-drama Itaewon, you may have noticed that V participated with the song “Sweet Night”, which appeared on the soundtrack.

Fun Facts About BTS’s V

Fans used to call V “CGV” in reference to how they thought it was so beautiful that it must have been computer generated. To be sure, many fans still hold that opinion today. V is 178 centimeters tall, is a Capricorn, and is also sometimes referred to as TaeTae.

V is the pickiest eater of all the BTS band members and he really enjoys amusement parks. One of the mottos of the “Stigma” performer is “Since life happens only once, the best thing you can do is wake up calm in the morning and work to your best ability.”



