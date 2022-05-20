Everything you need to know about the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy: preparation, guests and much more

This is love! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married again.

While their previous two ceremonies were private affairs, a source close to the couple confirms that her sisters — Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner —will attend along with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Both Courtney and her beau’s children will also be at their wedding.

On the eve of the big day, 66-year-old Chris was spotted strolling through the streets of Portofino on Friday, May 20. It seems that Mamager was one of their first famous guests who arrived in Italy for their third wedding.

Courtney and Barker had previously exchanged vows twice. In early April, the couple held a private ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the Grammy Awards the night before. At that time, we confirmed that the duo could not get a marriage license ahead of time. “There was no way to get a marriage license at that hour,” Courtney explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days after the ceremony. “We asked probably five times. “What should we do to make this happen?” It was 2 o’clock in the morning. and they’re like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

Kim and Kourtney’s Take New York graduate also teased that “practice makes perfect” when she shared photos from their ceremony, hosted by an Elvis impersonator, via Instagram.

On Sunday, May 15, the couple tied the knot again at a ceremony at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. Only two guests attended this legally binding wedding: Courtney’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy Barker. “Until death do us part,” the healthy lifestyle guru wrote on Instagram along with pictures of their big day. At one point, the newlyweds kissed in a Cadillac convertible with a sign “Newlyweds”.

In January, a source told Us exclusively that the couple hoped to tie the knot “this spring,” adding: “They are so ready to become husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.” The insider continued: “[Courtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding to be revealed as she wants it to be a surprise for the guests. But it will definitely be a fabulous wedding.”

The duo got engaged in October 2021 after Travis asked a question on the beach surrounded by candles and rose petals. They were first linked in early 2020, but were friends for many years before things got romantic.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Courtney and Travis’ Italian wedding:

Why are they having a third wedding?

Although the couple has already had two wedding ceremonies, their ceremony in Italy will be a big, “fabulous” wedding that Courtney has been planning for several months. However, before they can tie the knot abroad, they need to get a marriage license in the United States — hence their courthouse ceremony.

Where will they get married?

We have been confirmed that the couple will exchange vows in Portofino, Italy. The wedding will take place in Castello Brown, and, as reported, the celebration will last several days. The couple was photographed enjoying a boat ride in the Italian city before the wedding, where they gathered on the PDA while on the water.

Who will be present?

Travis’ children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, are likely to attend the wedding. The musician will also have many friends and possible bandmates who will support him on this big day. We have confirmed that all four of Kourtney’s sisters will be at the wedding, although it is unclear if her brother Rob Kardashian will go. Chris and Gamble will also attend the wedding.

Will Courtney’s kids be there?

Although they did not attend Courtney and Travis’ engagement in October 2021, a source close to the reality star confirmed that all three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7—will be at their wedding in Italy.

Is Scott going to be there?

A source confirmed to Us that Scott Disick will not be at his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, despite the fact that their three children are taking part in it.