Everything you need to know about the Tony Awards 2022: who is nominated, who is hosting guests and much more

The greatest stars! This summer, the best and brightest Broadway stars will gather in New York for the Tony Awards in 2022.

The beloved tradition returns to Radio City Music Hall after the 2021 ceremony at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan. It is expected that the 75th annual Tony Awards, celebrating the highest achievements in musical theater and drama, will return a star-studded evening to Broadway after the coronavirus pandemic closed the doors of theaters. However, the impact of COVID-19 has not stopped.

“Due to the challenges Broadway has faced in recent weeks and in order to allow nominees to see Tony-eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements.”— Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theater Wing, announced in an April statement amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the cancellation of performances.

One of the main lures for viewers this season is the role of Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, which officially opened on Sunday, April 24, the day of Barbra Streisand’s 80th birthday. The icon “A Star is Born” was nominated for a Tony Award for the lead role in a musical in 1964, and five years later received her first Oscar for the film adaptation.

That same month, Jackman told Vanity Fair that he was “not a dancer,” giving an insight into his intense rehearsal process with Graduate Junior. “It’s not in my bones. But I can learn it. I can get there. So I thought, having all this time, I’m not going to waste it,” he said, admiring Foster, a two—time Tony winner. “She can learn a new dance in three hours, and she’s the best dancer you’ve seen on Broadway.”

Foster, for her part, told Elle that the show’s appearance on stage seemed like a “miracle” during the pandemic. “[Hugh] is a dream job. No matter how talented he is, he is [also] kind, generous and humble,” she said of her colleague. “He is everything you hope for, and even more. He’s a real partner. One of the greatest things that has happened with all this experience is that I can now call him a friend. It’s just a joy to play with him every day, have fun and make each other laugh.”

Scroll down to find out everything you know about the Tony Awards 2022:

When are they?

The 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

How to watch?

Exclusive content will begin airing on Paramount+ at 19:00. eastern time, an hour before the start of the official presentation on CBS. This year’s awards will be broadcast live from coast to coast for the first time.

Who has the right?

The original end date for participation in the 2021-2022 season was April 28, which means that Feldstein’s “Funny Girl” may be in the spotlight after the premiere on Sunday, April 24. Later, the right to participate was extended until May 4.

Who is nominated?

The nominees were supposed to be announced on May 3, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19. The official announcement will take place on May 9. Musician Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s The Plaza Suite may get a lot of endorsements, along with hits Six, Diana: The Musical and Girl From The North Country.

Who is hosting?

The host has not yet been announced, but past ceremonies have included Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden, Sarah Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Leslie Odom Jr. and others.