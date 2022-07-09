Everything You Need to Know about the three Official Bachelor Nation Podcasts

As fans of The Bachelor eagerly anticipate the premiere of The Bachelorette season 19, starring Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, and Bachelor in Paradise season 8, they can listen to the three official Bachelor Nation podcasts. The podcasts are hosted by fan favorite former contestants. They feature commentary about the shows, discussions of relationship topics, and special guests, including current contestants and favorite alumni.

The Bachelorette season 19 premieres on July 11 and, for the first time ever, there will be dual leads. Gabby and Rachel first appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and had a difficult experience when Clayton told all of his final three women that he loved them. However, he told them that he loved Susie Evans “the most,” and broke up with Rachel and Gabby. They then bonded, becoming best friends. They now have a second chance to find love on The Bachelorette, hosted by Jesse Palmer.

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 returns on September 27, with Jesse as host and Wells Adams returning as the bartender. Most of the cast is expected to be made up of contestants from Katie Thurston, Michelle Young, and Clayton’s seasons, with some other beloved alumni joining them as well. While fans watch the shows on television, they can also listen to a trio of official Bachelor Nation podcasts to get all of the inside information.

Bachelor Happy Hour

The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast is hosted by popular Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle. Bachelor Nation first met Michelle when she was Matt James’ runner-up on The Bachelor season 25 in 2021. Later that year, she got engaged to Nayte Olukoya on her own season of The Bachelorette, but the couple announced their breakup in June 2022.

Becca got her Bachelor Nation start on The Bachelor season 22 in 2018, where she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk. However, Arie changed his mind and broke up with Becca for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Later that year, she starred in her own season of The Bachelorette. She got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, but they announced their split in September 2020. Becca is now engaged to Thomas Jacobs, to whom she proposed after falling in love with him on Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

On Bachelor Happy Hour, Becca and Michelle take listeners behind the scenes of The Bachelor franchise shows. They speak to current cast members, who reveal the truth about what really happened during their seasons. During the podcast, they also offer relationship advice, and discuss topics that are relevant to the world of reality romances and relationships.

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation

The Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast is hosted by favorite former contestants Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth. Becca sent “Grocery Store Joe” home on the first night of her season, but he made quite an impression on fans. He returned for Bachelor in Paradise season 5, during which he found love with Kendall Long, but they later broke up. Joe is now engaged to Serena Pitt, to whom he proposed on the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale.

Natasha first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and then tried her luck on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Tia got her start on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 5 and 7. Although she did not find love with the franchise, she is now engaged to Taylor Mock, with whom she is expecting baby.

On Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, the hosts talk about all of the hottest news and gossip from Bachelor Nation. They also break down the “Clickbait of the Week,” choosing an interesting or controversial topic from the world of relationships or pop culture, which they discuss and debate. They also have special guests each week who give behind-the-scenes glimpses of the shows.

Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation

The Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation podcast is hosted by Dr. Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson. Known as “Dr. Abs,” chiropractor Bryan got engaged to Rachel Lindsay on her season of The Bachelorette. They were married on August 24, 2019. Mike Johnson first appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and later looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

On Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation, the hosts discuss uncomfortable and controversial topics from all points of view. They have thought-provoking conversations about life and love. Each week, they interview special guests, and delve deeply into the issues that people in relationships face today.

The three Bachelor Nation podcasts give special insight into the shows. They bring a whole new layer of understanding to the motivations behind some of the most controversial moves of the contestants. They also highlight the happiest and most romantic moments from The Bachelor shows. As The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are about to premiere, fans should listen to these podcasts to get the inside scoop on all of the drama and romance.