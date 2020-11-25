Everything you need to know about the penultimate season

The Crown is on its way to season 5, the Iron Lady is no longer relevant to this story (although she was still haunting the holy halls of Westminster), however the relationship between the Prince of Wales and the People’s Princess will remain a centerpiece as the Netflix series progresses

According to an interview, filming for The Crown will not begin until June 2021, and the series will hit the screens in 2022. On the other hand, production reports highlight that this interruption was always on the cards and has had nothing to do with the pandemic.

The fourth season of The Crown concluded on Christmas 1990. Margaret Thatcher was no longer prime minister after resigning in November of that same year, on the other hand Charles and Diana, despite repeated attempts by the Prince of Wales, were still married.

We don’t currently have an official synopsis, but we can make a pretty solid guess about what’s to come. 1992 was described by the Queen herself as an “annus horribilis” (horrible year).

Likewise, the final season “will carry the story into the early 2000s,” so there is a strong possibility that the fifth season will cover the divorce of Charles and Diana, but do not go any further. Instead, Diana’s tragic death could be celebrated for the show’s final chapter as part of the planned sixth season.

For a time it was believed that the fifth season would be the last of The Crown, so Peter Morgan insisted that she did not want to get too close to modern times. But later it was announced that a sixth would be coming after all.

“When we began to discuss the stories of the fifth season, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we must go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” he explained (via Telegraph).

“To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to today, it will simply allow us to cover the same period in greater detail,” Morgan confirmed.



