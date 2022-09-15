Everything You Need to Know About the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass

While Overwatch 2’s battle pass plans have leaked before, Blizzard has now detailed how its new seasonal structure and battle pass will work when Overwatch moves to free play.

Earlier this week, fans learned that Overwatch 2 intends to add new heroes for the previously announced battle pass. That’s true, but Blizzard clarified its plans in a new blog post. Like similar combat passes, Overwatch 2 will have both a free and premium pass, and new heroes will be available in both a free and premium way.

While players who own a premium pass will get instant access to new heroes, players on the free track can level up their battle pass and earn new heroes. These heroes will be unlocked for everyone at level 55 if you are on the free track.

At launch, two new heroes — Sujorn and the Queen of Junkers — will be available to everyone at once. Players who own the original game will also unlock a new hero Kiriko through Founder’s Pack.

“The transition to a free game for Overwatch 2, as well as the inclusion of a cross-platform mode with cross-progress means that anyone can access the game and join their friends for free, which we are very happy about,” Blizzard writes in a new blog post.

Blizzard says there will be 80 or more unlockable levels of cosmetics in the combat pass, and developers have created more cosmetic types for Overwatch, including name cards, mascots and souvenirs. They can also be unlocked through a free track.

Using Season 1 as an example, players can earn a new hero, two epic skins, a weapon amulet, souvenirs, a splash screen with a highlight and prestige level titles through a free track.

Premium subscription and mythical skins

So what about the Premium Combat Pass? In addition to instantly unlocking a new hero, the Premium Battle Pass will include 60 additional levels, as well as a new class of items called “epoch-level skins”.

Mythical Skin is a new level of cosmetics that can be customized, allowing players to mix and match different layers, color schemes and patterns. In a preliminary press briefing, Blizzard reports that the development of mythical skins can take up to a year.

The first mythical skin is Cyber Demon Genji, which you can see above.

Including the mythical skin, the premium pass will also include a 20% XP boost to the Combat Pass, five legendary skins, one epic skin, three intros to the game, four amulets for weapons, three emotions, three souvenirs, six poses, six name cards, 30 additional cosmetic awards and all in free level.

Seasons

A new battle pass will be released each season, and Blizzard intends to make each season meaningful. The developers say that each season will bring either a new hero or a new map in alternating seasons, so, for example, a new hero will be released in seasons 2 and 4, and a new map will be released in seasons 3 and 5.

Each season will also be themed, starting with the cyberpunk theme of the first season. Hence the mythical skin of the Cyber demon Genji. Heroes will also be available for purchase in future seasons, which means that if you haven’t unlocked a new hero for this season, you’ll still be able to pass special challenges or get Overwatch coins.

How long does the Overwatch 2 season last?

Overwatch 2 seasons will last approximately nine weeks, and each new season will have a new themed battle pass. Season 2 is due to start on December 6th with a new theme, hero and mythical skin.

Overwatch 2 — review of the first season

Overwatch Coins

Along with the Battle Pass, Blizzard introduces a premium currency called Overwatch Coins, which can be bought for real money. Overwatch coins can be used in the store, which will sell cosmetic items every week, usually corresponding to the season.

The store will also have a “Just for You” section, which will offer personalized offers based on player preferences and alternating sets.

Blizzard also spoke in detail about its new approach to the release of heroes, which you can read about here. The next hero to be announced is Kiriko, the new support hero announced on TGS. Check out IGN’s Overwatch 2 preview here and get ready to launch on October 4th.

