Everything you need to know about the new Netflix series

The upcoming Netflix series plans to divert attention from the tragic circumstances of his death to focus on his rise to the top. It will star the actress of Christian Serratos from The Walking Dead, Selena: The Series was made in conjunction with the singer’s family.

For those of you unfamiliar with Selena’s work, here are the basics to know before you dock the series. In the 25 years since her assassination, Selena’s legacy has only grown stronger.

Better known as the “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena Quintanilla took the genre on a more global scale. Tejano music, or Tex-Mex music, is a popular musical style that fuses Mexican, European and American influences.

Over the course of her career, she released four albums. Three were released before her death and one was released later. Selena also had a crazy crossover appeal, introducing the Texan to everyone thus influencing many people.

Selena was considered a style icon. She also designed all of her stage costumes. She did a lot of charity work, from a fundraising concert to help AIDS patients to volunteering at homeless shelters. She also became a spokesperson for women in abusive relationships and worked to help children in need.

Unfortunately, Selena’s rising star was shot down on March 31, 1995, when she was assassinated by the former president of her fan club and manager of one of her boutiques, Yolanda Saldívar.

Saldívar was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years, which means she is eligible for parole in 2025.

Selena: The series, on the other hand, will not focus on the circumstances that surrounded the tragic and senseless death of the artist but rather will focus on her rise to stardom and her family relationships on the other hand it will also focus on her romance with Pérez .



