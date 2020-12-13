Everything you need to know about the Netflix documentary

Ariana Grande just released the trailer for her upcoming concert documentary on Netflix, Excuse Me, I Love You.The film not only shows Ariana performing in London, but it also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the performance. of the show.

From making videos for Mariah Carey to getting lost in giant arenas, Ari is putting it all together for all to see. In one part of the trailer, Ariana gets emotional as she talks to her dancers in a show ring.

“It has been tough physically and mentally, but this show saved my life this year,” Ariana said through tears. “I think I just inhaled a tear.”

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released an official synopsis for the film, to give fans an idea of ​​what to expect. The Netflix documentary Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You follows the multi-platinum Grammy-winning singer-songwriter around the world on her Sweetener World Tour 2019.

Recall that tickets sold out quickly on that occasion, capturing the spectacular performances of the hits that have burned the charts, as well as exclusive never-before-seen footage of the internationally beloved superstar at home and on the road with his dancers and his band.

The film offers an exclusive look at the many facets of the passionate, raw, and always real artist and provides behind-the-scenes access to pre-show rehearsals, iconic style, and the intimate and emotional moments that are the reason for the special connection that she has with his fans.

Let’s recap a bit how our beloved Ariana debuted in show business with a small role in the Nickelodeon series Victorious where she played a charismatic redhead named Cat Valentine.

His performance was so good that he soon had special appearances on the iCarly show and later debuted with the lead role playing the same character in the Sam & Cat series alongside Carly’s best friend, Sam Puckett played by actress Jennette McCurdy in The year 2013.

However, it was not until 2012 that the artist decided to turn her career around to dedicate herself to music, it should be noted that the character of Cat Valentine came to stand out on several occasions for her musical scenes. On the other hand, Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, will be available on Netflix from December 21.



