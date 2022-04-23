Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2022: presenters, theme, how to watch and much more

Big night! After delays due to coronavirus, the Met Gala will continue the tradition of celebrating fashion on the first Monday in May, and the secrecy of the event continues to worry viewers.

The annual gala concert was organized in 1948 to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. In 1999, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over as chairman, paving the way for an event more focused on celebrities. The Met Gala is also one of four days a year when the New York Museum is closed to the public, along with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.

The invitation-only night returned in September 2021 after being previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition created a two-part theme, the first of which was called “In America: The Lexicon of Fashion. At the 2022 event, “In America: A Fashion Anthology” will be a source of inspiration for visitors and their designers.

The chief curator of the Costume Institute of the Museum of Modern Art, Andrew Bolton, previously spoke about the plan to focus on inclusivity in fashion.

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, tailors and designers,” Bolton told Vogue, referring to the study of various American periods at the exhibition. “What worries me is that some of the names will be well known to students of fashion, for example, Charles James, Holston and Oscar de la Renta, but many other names have really been forgotten, omitted or left in footnotes. the history of fashion. Thus, one of the main goals of the exhibition is to draw attention to the talents and contributions of these people, and many of them are women.”

The Met Gala was often a place where famous couples could declare their fashion and their relationships. On the eve of the 2022 event, Kim Kardashian hinted that she could officially make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of the Subway steps.

“You’ll have to wait and find out. I think we’re still figuring it out!” Kardashian, 41, hinted during an interview with Access Hollywood in April.

During the premiere episode of her family’s show on Hulu “Kardashian” in the same month, the beauty mogul spoke in detail about the special significance that the Met Gala has for the couple. “I ran into Pete Davidson in the Subway and thought: “I’m so scared, I don’t know what I signed up for,” Kardashian told the cameras, explaining how the 28-year-old comedian helped her feel comfortable. before her Saturday night live performance in October 2021.

The California native continued: “And he’s like this:”Do you know how to read hints? You’re fine.'”

Scroll down to find out all about the biggest fashion night:

When will this happen?

The annual Met Gala 2022 will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on Monday, May 2.

Where will it be broadcast?

Fans can stream the arrival on Vogue’s website. As with the 2021 event, the carpet is expected to be available on Twitter again. However, what happens inside the museum remains top secret.

Who are the co-hosts?

The 2022 presenters include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The co-chairs will be joined by designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Wintour.

What is a theme?

The Met Gala 2022 will be dedicated to the second edition of the patriotic Costume Institute exhibition “In America: Fashion Anthology” after the presentation “In America: Fashion Lexicon” in September 2021.

Who is expected at the event?

The official guest list has not yet been published. The fashion event was previously attended by Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and members of the Kardashian family. It is expected that designers will appear together with celebrities.

According to Vogue UK, tickets to the Met Gala can be bought for about $30,000 each or $275,000 per table.