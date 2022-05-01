Everything you need to know about the 6th season of “Sunset Sales”: feuds, departures and much more

The drama continues. After the 5th season of “Sunset Sale” ended with more questions than answers, viewers are waiting for the 6th season to reveal all the storylines that still remain open.

In April 2022, fans of the reality show were offered a look at the split of Krischel Staus and Jason Oppenheim. The duo, who have been dating for season 5, decided to end their romance due to their different views on children.

“He just told me he doesn’t want to have children, so as much as it pains me to say it, I made it clear to him what it would mean, so we’re done. We broke up,” Chris told her co—star Emma Hernan after the off-screen breakup with Jason. “I’m just disappointed. I just feel like you haven’t figured it out yet, and I think it’s a life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought it was.

At the time, the former soap opera actress admitted that she didn’t know where she was with Jason as a colleague after their difficult decision. “I don’t want to cry because of a man,” she added in the finale. “We entered into this as if knowing it was the case, I knew it was happening. But this is one of those things where I need space to help me pull away. It sucks. I do not know if we can continue to work together.”

Some of Crischell’s colleagues also ended the season doubting their future at the Oppenheim Group. Vanessa Villela decided to go visit her boyfriend after she had to struggle in a long-distance relationship and not sell a single ad. Meanwhile, Christine Quinn found herself in a hot seat when Emma claimed she bribed one of her clients not to work with her.

Kristin, who did not respond to the allegations in the fifth season, apparently shut down the drama on social media before the new season of the show. “30 minutes before the launch of #SellingSunset, enjoy the new season and all its 5,000 fake storylines,” she tweeted in April 2022.

In the same month, the author of “How to become a Bitch boss” missed the reunion of the fifth season. “The producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she didn’t feel well enough to do it.”

Despite the fact that Kristin’s future in the Oppenheim Group has not yet been decided, Jason has previously weighed his decision. “It will be wait and see for everyone. I’ll let this season speak for itself,” he told Us exclusively before recording the reunion.

Scroll down to find out everything that is known about the 6th season of Selling Sunset:

When will it come back?

Although Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date, the series has already been renewed for the 6th and 7th seasons.

Will the separation of Chriscell and Jason be investigated?

Despite the fact that Chris and Jason have decided to break up, the CEO has previously hinted that he is still struggling with the breakup.

“I still love her. I will always love you. She’s a wonderful woman, so there’s just a lot of loss in her,” Jason told Us exclusively before the Season 5 debut. “It’s a lot harder than I thought, and it’s going to take a lot longer than I thought.”

What is the fate of Kristina in the Oppenheim Group?

The cast has not yet clarified whether Kristina works for a brokerage company. According to the company’s website, the Texas native is still part of the Oppenheim Group team.

Will Chelsea come back?

The newcomer of the fifth season is currently still working at the Oppenheim Group. Earlier, Jason praised Chelsea for a “great addition” to the office during an interview with Us.