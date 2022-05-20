Everything you need to know about season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise”: actors, release date, host and more

Another round of love by the sea. “Bachelor in Paradise” returns in season 8, but this time there will be a few changes.

While the list of guest presenters changed in season 7, including Lil Jon, Lance Bass and David Spade after Chris Harrison left the franchise in June 2021, there will be only one host in the new episodes: Jesse Palmer.

ABC confirmed the news in May 2022 after previously announcing that the former NFL player would also host a season of “The Bachelorette” by Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia. Palmer, who directed season 5 of “The Bachelor” in 2004, replaced guest hosts Tayshia Adams and Caitlin Bristow, who directed seasons 17 and 18 of “The Bachelor” last year.

Some undergraduate graduates in paradise had hoped that Wells Adams would get a job, but instead he would return as a bartender. “And he really had a kind of leading role when he talked about real, real emotions, gave advice.”

Tammy Lee, who appeared in season 7 with Kendall, agreed with her former colleague. “Wells should just be a permanent host,” she told Us in May 2022. — I think he’s a murderer. He has great comments. He’s funny. He’s also sympathetic and, like, really cute.”

In addition to the host, ABC has not announced any other casting news for the upcoming season of the show, but entertainment network president Craig Ervich hinted that potential participants will be able to justify the hype.

“When I think about some people who they think will return to bachelor’s degree in paradise, I think it will be a very popular and discussed block of programs on Mondays and Tuesdays,” he said during the ABC Upfront presentation. in May 2022.

The eighth season is due to be recorded in the summer, which means that probably some footage of the upcoming season of Gabby and Rachel may end up on the beach. Filming of their joint 19th season began in March 2022, and the premiere date is set for July 11, 2022.

There is also a possibility that some of the participants of Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette Party” season may appear. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews, for example, hinted that he was ready to go to Mexico to find love.

“I don’t want to give a hard yes or no,” he told Us in March 2022. “I am always open to [love]. I really hope to find it. I have a strange feeling, I feel like this is my year. I’m going to say it into existence, manifest it.”

Keep scrolling to find out more about season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Who is hosting?

Jesse will host his first season of BiP after helming Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” Wells, for his part, will return as Paradise’s bartender.

When will the premiere take place?

The eighth season is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2022 on ABC.

Not coming back

Before any casting announcements were made, Season 6 and Season 7 alumni Demi Burnett told us she wouldn’t be returning to Mexico for another round. “I can’t go to Bachelor in Paradise again,” she said in May 2022. “Besides, I’m far out of their league.”

Casting Opportunities

Blake Moines, who appeared in the 16th and 17th seasons of The Bachelorette, did not completely rule out the possibility of participating in Paradise after parting with Katie Thurston. The Canadian-born and former bank marketing manager announced his retirement in October 2021, less than three months after Blake popped the question during the season 17 finale of “The Bachelorette.”

“I can’t wait to get to this beach, to get back to it,” the wildlife manager joked in an Instagram story for March 2022. “Maybe not, never say never, but only if it wasn’t a great opportunity for something, but I wouldn’t want to.”