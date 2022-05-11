Everything You Need to Know about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Back in court. After losing a libel case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Blac Chyna’s attention turned to her 2017 lawsuit involving Rob Kardashian.

The first rumors of an affair between the former couple appeared in January 2016. After three months of dating, China and Kardashian got engaged and announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their relationship was the focus of the reality show Rob and China on E!, which aired from September to December 2016.

The sock designer confirmed the couple’s separation shortly after their show was renewed for a second season. Amid a recurring relationship, China received a restraining order against Rob in July 2017 after he leaked explicit images of her on social media.

At the time, the model’s lawyer Lynn Ciani accused Kardashian of violating the California law on non-consensual exchange of sexual images. The explicit photos were later brought up during China’s libel case against her ex-fiance’s family. China was seeking damages worth more than $100 million, claiming that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner played a role in the cancellation of her show.

In April 2022, China was presented with photographs when she acted as a witness. Explicit images and a restraining order were presented as possible proof that Rob and China could not return to E! if these two couldn’t act together.

During the trial, Rob spoke about his past relationship with Tea, speaking in court. “I was probably in the worst place in my entire life, at the weakest, lowest point,” he said. “She was the only person who brought me to the lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family.”

Rob, who has a 5-year-old daughter Dream with Tea, noted that he was “very vulnerable” when he started dating his ex-girlfriend. “I didn’t think about it. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t true love,” he told the court, before clarifying that his child “wasn’t born out of spite.”

A month later, a judge ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and China was not awarded compensation.

“On behalf of Chris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury.”The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer – I hope they are listening. Justice has been done.”

Chyna’s lawyer said they plan to appeal the decision.

When was it originally filed?

A few months after breaking up with Rob, the socialite filed a lawsuit in October 2017.

According to legal documents obtained by Us, China accused Rob of using his social media to leak her explicit images. “As a result, not only did Rob’s more than nine million Instagram followers witness his social media attack on Ms. White, but the whole world witnessed it, too,” the documents say.

What is the reason for the lawsuit?

In the original documents, China claimed that she had suffered “significant damage” after her personal photos were published in July 2017. China referred to the three graphic images and their accompanying captions as a “false” native who was “designed to harm” her reputation.

“Rob Kardashian has never received Ms. White’s permission to post these photos or information online, and Rob Kardashian has never tried to get Ms. White’s consent to share these photos or her personal medical information before posting them to his millions of Instagram. and Twitter followers, and the rest of the world to see,” the legal documents say.

How did Rob react?

In April 2022, a document obtained by us stated: “Mr. Kardashian denies Ms. White’s claim that he posted the images without Ms. White’s consent, and denies that Ms. White expected the images to be confidential. He also disputes that his behavior caused Ms. White mental pain and suffering, humiliation or emotional stress, and argues that Ms. White is not entitled to monetary damages.”

When does the trial take place?

The trial Establishment conference is scheduled for May 19.