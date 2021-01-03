Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner’s Jet

In June 2020, Page Six reported that only KUWTK star Kylie Jenner purchased a private jet during a certain spending spree that she was going on. Kylie Jenner is a successful businesswoman who bought her own private jet.

Kylie Jenner has become very popular among the young crowd and has become a social media phenomenon over the years. Kylie eventually created a make-up brand called Kylie Cosmetics, the hugely popular makeup brand. Kylie has managed to gain a net worth of just under $ 900 million.

There is a pink stripe running around the jet. It has been written on the plane multiple times under the brand name “Kylie Skin“.

Kylie had to spend an estimated $ 70 million to customize the jet to her liking. In addition, it is not cheap on the plane. The aircraft was reported to be about 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long. Kylie looks magical with pink blankets in the jet and plush white leather armchairs with custom Kylie Skin pillows.

Good lighting is also very important to Kylie Jenner. That’s why Kylie’s private jet has colored illumination that can be programmed to shine in different shades. You will also find special coasters that read “Kylie Air” on the ship that her sister Khloe Kardashian once shared an image of on her social media. There is also a special neon blackboard hanging above the mini bar inside the plane. Besides comfortable seats, designer blankets and special items, the jet also contains multiple rooms serving different purposes. Inside the spacious jet you’ll find an entertainment suite, a master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, a rest area for the crew, a locker, and even a storage room for all of Kylie’s luggage.

This private jet is perfect for someone gorgeous and extra like Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians definitely use this plane from time to time.



