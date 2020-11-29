Everything you need to know about caravanning

Caravaning, which used to be a dream of retirees, is now on the rise due to the Pandemic. Now, many people have started to feel the feeling of freedom and the excitement of exploration again with their caravans.

Caravans, especially those who feel trapped in city life, show great interest, are the first choice of people who cannot give up the comfort and job opportunities provided by big cities, but who seek peace in nature by escaping from big cities when they find opportunities. We have gathered together the important details you need to know about caravan business. Here are caravanning and things to know for you:

1. Caravan types

Today, caravans are basically divided into two, although there are many different types of caravans with different technologies and forms. Moto-caravan and caravan … Moto caravans are caravans built into the body of a motor vehicle, usually in the form of a truck or minibus or even a bus, and registered in this way. Towing caravans, on the other hand, are caravans that do not have their own engine and are connected to the back of another vehicle.

For many people who want to escape to nature after the busy work in the city, caravans have become a subject of great interest in recent years. Thanks to these caravans, it is possible to connect caravans to the vehicles used for transportation in the city at the weekend, and it is possible to enjoy the nature in the nearby areas for two days and return to work at the beginning of the week and move easily in the city traffic with the same vehicle.

2. Is a license required for caravans?

Since moto cravans are basically a motorized means of transport, they, like all other trucks, minibuses, buses or automobiles, are subject to licensing and inspection procedures. Towing caravans are exempt from the license up to 750 kg. Due to this convenience, many caravan manufacturers have started to produce very comfortable and useful caravans within the 750 kg limit.

These can come in different forms and sizes, but their main feature is that they weigh less than 750 kg. Tow caravans over 750 kg are also preferred by caravaners with their very comfortable and wide usage area. These caravans require a license, but this license process is not a very demanding process.

3.Water requirement in caravan

One of the biggest problems in caravanning will be the need for cleaning and hygiene. Caravans usually come with water tanks of between 100 and 200 liters ex factory. Daily water consumption need of a person in the caravan is generally calculated as 25 liters.

In other words, with a 100-liter tank, 1 person can live away from the city for 4 days, or 2 people can relax in the caravan for 2 days. However, if you wish, you can carry more water with you by using portable, foldable, fabric water tanks to extend these periods. 100-200 liter fabric water tanks are practical enough to be folded and stored in the trunk of your vehicle when there is no water in it. Before leaving the city, filling your spare water tanks and carrying them in the caravan or in the trunk of your vehicle will increase your comfort during the camp.

4. Electricity requirement in caravan

You may have escaped to nature, but your caravan will still need electricity. The lighting of the caravan, the operation of your music and entertainment systems, if you do not want to be disconnected from the digital world, there will be a need for charging for your computer and phone, while the caravan will also need electricity.

For this, it may be possible to fill the batteries in the caravan by starting the engine of your vehicle, that is, by burning gasoline or diesel, as well as filling the batteries with solar panels or portable wind turbines that you will place on your caravan. Depending on the time of your trip, the state of the sun and the wind, placing these systems in your caravan or producing electricity based entirely on fuel is a matter of preference… It is up to you…

5. Toilet and hygiene on the caravan side

We came to the most difficult topic of caravan business. Yes, it is not easy to provide comfort in the home in terms of toilet, shower and hygiene in caravans. There are special toilets built for this purpose, and the toilet issue is tried to be solved with chemical solutions that will keep the feces without smelling and disturbing the passengers during the time you spend in the caravan.

However, experienced caravaners remind that even the most ambitious solution starts to smell within a day or two. Moreover, since you cannot accumulate feces in the trailer forever, you have to either flush the accumulated stool into a toilet within a day or two, or you have to properly close it and send it to the trash, like the tenderness you apply when throwing diapers away. Let us remind you that there is an important need for water in subjects such as bidet, shower and dish cleaning. Therefore, it is of great importance that everyone who makes caravan plans consider these details.



