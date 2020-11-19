Everything you need to know about BTS

Every ARMY will want to be part of the BE premiere and the Life Goes On music video, we tell you all the details you should know about this musical release.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan are about to release their album BE and the MV for their promo song, Life Goes On. We know that you want to support these idols in this new era and we tell you some information that you should know so you don’t miss any moment of this incredible premiere.

BTS has several activities planned by the time their new music video is released, each event will have different information so you can follow in the footsteps of these singers and get involved in the group’s comeback.

Read on and find out about all of BTS’s plans during BE’s release, the MV premiere, and the event they will hold especially for their fans.

BTS PRESS CONFERENCE

Before revealing their new record material, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM and V will have a press conference where they will reveal some details of the album they have prepared, the times for this event are:

November 19th

8:00 PM Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

9:00 PM Panama, Ecuador, Cuba, Colombia and Peru.

10:00 PM Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

11:00 PM Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

November 20

3:00 AM Spain

PREMIERE OF THE VIDEO OF LIFE GOES ON

This is one of the most seperate moments for ARMY, the music video for Life Goes On will premiere through the Big Hit Labels channel at the following times according to each country.

November 19th

11:00 PM Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

November 20

12:00 AM Panama, Ecuador, Cuba, Colombia and Peru.

1:00 AM Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

2:00 AM Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

7:00 AM Spain

If you want to join the Comeback Countdown for the premiere of this music video then you must be aware from 30 minutes before the premiere, since the fans will be gathering from that time on the BANGTANTV channel.



