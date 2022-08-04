Everything we know about Wonka

Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is working with Warner Bros. since the end of 2016, but only as the long-awaited release date approaches, more information about it appears. film. Although it is known that the project will be dedicated to an unprecedented period in the character’s history, much still remains shrouded in mystery. Thus, Wonka is the subject of intense speculation among Dahl’s fans.

Timothy Chalamet (“Dune”) will play the main character Willy Wonka, the eccentric owner of a chocolate factory. Wonka director and screenwriter Paul King and screenwriter Simon Farnaby are perhaps best known for their work on the Paddington family franchise, and it’s entirely possible that viewers can expect something similar from their upcoming production. Filming of the production took place all over England, including Bath, London and Oxford, which hints at the period and tone of the film.

Several brief reviews and promotional shots for Wonka have already been released, potentially hinting at the direction of the film. Some depict Chalamet in a distinctive brown top hat and a long purple coat — the same image was previously worn by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005 for the previous film adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. One image even shows Wonka from Chalamet strolling against an English background with a blue sky, potentially hinting at a more sluggish version of the character than the one shown on screen before. Although most of the information remains in the realm of speculation, here is everything else that is known about Wonka at the moment.

Wonka Release Date

Wonka’s release date is December 15, 2023. Although the original release date was March 17, 2023, no official statements have been made about the reason for the delay. Wonka’s later release date gives him more time to create anticipation for the film, which will hopefully lead to a successful first week at the box office.

For many people, a draw will be enough for Timothy Chalamet to see Wonka, but in case additional support is needed, it’s useful to know that Chalamet will be joined by a stellar cast. Keegan-Michael Key from Key & Peele, Olivia Colman from Heartstopper, Rakhi Thakrar from Sex Education and Mr. Bean’s iconic actor Rowan Atkinson all played roles in Wonka. “The Shape of Water” star Sally Hawkins is also in the cast, and she previously worked with director and screenwriter Wonka on films Paddington. Although it is not yet known which characters any of these actors will play, it is interesting to imagine how they will all work together on the screen. They all have a lot of experience in comedy roles, which may be a hint of what tone Wonka will have.

The Wonka story: What does it have to do with Charlie and the chocolate factory?

Since this is a prequel, Wonka’s action will take place before the famous story from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. It will be a much younger version of Willy Wonka, as Chalamet was only 25 years old at the time of filming, compared to 38-year-old Wilder and 42-year-old Depp. The plot will probably show how Wonka fell in love with everything sweet and became the famous reclusive chocolatier from Dahl’s novel. The actors have already rejected theories about Willy Wonka’s painful past, confirming that Wonka won’t be a dark origin story. Nevertheless, it was confirmed that “Wonka” will be a musical, which means that whatever the specific plot, there will definitely be some memorable songs and big dance numbers that will accompany it. Additional plot details should be revealed after the release of the official trailer.