Everything we know about the third season of the series “Dead to me”: filming, premiere and much more

Hasn’t been dead much longer. Filming of the third and final season of the popular Netflix show “Dead to Me” has ended, the premiere of new episodes of which is scheduled for the end of 2022.

“And… this is the conclusion of the third season of @deadtome!” Creator and showrunner Liz Feldman tweeted in April 2022 along with a photo of the director’s chair on the beach. “Filming is completed. Editing is underway. The final season is approaching. And a saint. F is the king. C– T. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini knocked him out of the park. I can’t share it with you. ♥️ ”

The black comedy, which premiered in May 2019, centers on Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini), two grieving women who are closely connected in therapy. However, one of the women is not exactly who she claims to be, and as they get closer, their secrets begin to be revealed, and their bodies begin to accumulate.

“I always had the feeling that I wanted this show to be relatively short,” Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020, a month after Netflix announced the renewal of Dead to Me. “In the middle of filming the second season, I came up with an idea that was very consistent with the series, and I realized that this could be a really great way to finish it. …Sometimes I think I’m making a mistake by giving up this incredible alchemy that we have with Kristina and Linda, but it just seems right to me that this is how we should end the story.”

Around the same time, Applegate repeated these thoughts on Twitter. “I’m going to miss these ladies. But we felt it was the best way to connect the story of these women. Thanks to all the fans. We will return to work when it is safe,” Applegate wrote in July 2020.

Production of the third season has been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the cast and crew were reportedly scheduled to return to the set in May 2021, the season was postponed again after three months later, the graduate of the film “Married… with Children” reported that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Hello, friends. I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago,” Applegate wrote on Twitter in August 2021. — It was a strange journey. But I was so supported by people I know who also have this disease. It was a difficult journey. But, as you know, the road continues. Unless some hole blocks it.

She continued, “As one of my friends with multiple sclerosis said, ‘We wake up and take these actions.’ And that’s what I do. So now I’m asking for privacy. While I’m going through this. Thank you, ho.”

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the third season of Dead to Me:

Filming is completed

Feldman confirmed that “filming has been completed [and] editing is underway” in April 2022. Two months earlier, Diana Maria Riva, who plays Detective Perez, announced on Twitter that she had filmed her last scene for the series. “And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the final part of the series for Detective Perez,” she wrote in February 2022. “So grateful to have been a part of this… I am so glad that you all see how this story unfolds. Big love to my family #DTM!!!”

The premiere will take place this year

Although the exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Applegate informed the fan that Dead to Me will return “soon” in January 2022.

It was always supposed to end on season 3

In August 2020, Feldman explained that she had always wanted “Dead to Me” to be a “relatively short-lived” show, and wanted to end everything on her own terms. “In the middle of filming the second season, an idea came to me that was very consistent with the series, and I realized that this could be a really great way to finish it,” she told THR at the time. “A lot of this is intuitive. I follow my intuition in these things. Also, I was inspired by [Fleabag creator] Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She just decided that two seasons of her wonderful show was enough.”

The entire cast is returning

Aside from Applegate, Cardellini and Perez, fans can expect to see more of Jen, Charlie and Henry’s children as Sam McCarthy and Luke Ressler are due to return. James Marsden will also be back. However, judging by the massive car accident he got into in the finale, it’s hard to say what role Ben will play in the third season.

Season 3 will be dedicated to a car crash

In the last moments of the second season, Ben drunkenly crashes his car into another car, which, unbeknownst to him, is driven by Jen and Judy. Feldman teased that new episodes “will launch from the end of the second season and this cliffhanger” in August 2021, so fans probably won’t have to wait long to find out if anyone survived the crash – and what consequences await them if they do.

And this is the main discovery

In the Season 2 finale, Jen’s son Charlie also found a letter she wrote to Judy, in which she confesses her involvement in the murder. Fans won’t know if he actually read the note until season 3, but if he did, it would potentially put the show’s female leads in even greater danger.