Everything we know about the sixth season of the series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

It’s almost escape time again! The cast of the movie “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was seen on the set in California — with the exception of two familiar faces.

The eyewitness added that after that the group took dessert in Nonna Zucchero. “Everyone seemed friendly and in a good mood,” the insider added, noting that several fans noticed the cast and took photos for social media.

Three days earlier, TMZ reported that the actors of the series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” were also seen celebrating Easter at a winery in Southern California. Ortiz-Magro was also absent from this walk, as was Paulie D.

Although Ortiz-Magro was not seen in the cast earlier this month, the MTV personality revealed in August 2021 that he planned to return to the show after his arrest for domestic violence earlier that year. “I feel great,” he told TMZ at the time. “Four months of sobriety, I stopped drinking. Engaged, Dad, full-time, you know, [I’m] living a good life.”

He continued: “I left to take care of my mental health, to be a father to my child, to be a fiance to my woman. I’ll be back and you know all the fans love me and I love them too, so I’ll give them what they want and I’ll see them soon. … [It’s] definitely not the end.”

In April 2021, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles after an alleged domestic dispute that occurred in the presence of his daughter Ariana. He was released on $100,000 bail, and his lawyers, Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levin, told Us Weekly a month later that their client would “seek medical help for psychological problems that he had ignored for a long time.”

In June of the following year, he got engaged to a girl Saffir Matos seven months after he made their relationship public. “I love you 💕 Thank you for staying with me in sorrow and sorrow! Till death do us part! #SheSaidYes,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ortiz-Magro is not the only cast that has experienced ups and downs ahead of the sixth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Angelina Pivarnik split from her husband Chris Larangueira in January after two years of marriage. According to the court documents we received, the New Jersey resident filed for divorce on January 20, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The documents claimed that these disagreements led to “the breakdown of the marriage for at least six months.” Laranjeira also claimed that there are “no reasonable prospects of reconciliation” between him and Pivarnik.

Filming has already begun

An eyewitness confirmed to Us in April 2022 that the actors were seen together filming scenes for upcoming episodes on Easter April 16 and having dinner a few days later.

They’re heading to the west coast

The group visited several locations in Southern California during the filming of the movie “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”.

Some actors may not be there

Ortiz-Magro was noticeably absent on both occasions, but he wasn’t the only cast member to miss the outing. Paulie Dee missed their Easter trip, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi didn’t attend their big dinner in San Diego. It’s unclear if Ortiz-Magro will take part in season 6 after the ups and downs of his last year.

The drama of the relationship is likely to play a role

The proposal of Ortiz-Magro Matos came as a surprise to his colleagues on the set in Jersey Shore, a source close to the couple told us exclusively in June 2021. “Ron kept this offer a secret. He only told his family and best friends,” the insider said. “He’s closest to Angelina [Pivarnik] and the boys, but he didn’t even tell them until it happened.”

Pivarnik’s marriage is also likely to play a role in the plot of the upcoming season, as previous episodes of the show talked about the difficulties of their relationship. “It’s like we’re going to fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to fuck,” she told her co—stars on set during an episode of Jersey Shore in June 2021. “So he doesn’t want to knock, I don’t want to knock, no one wants to knock. … I’m not the most perfect wife. I yell at him, sometimes I humiliate him. I feel like we’re both wrong. But do you see how I’ll admit it to you? He will never admit that he was wrong.”

There is no scheduled air date

MTV hasn’t officially announced a Season 6 premiere date yet, but new episodes are likely to premiere in late 2022 or early 2023.