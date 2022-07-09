Everything we know about the series “Better call Saul”, season 6, part 2

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Better Call Saul season 6, episode 7.

Following on from its dramatic cliffhanger, Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 will bring the show to an end, and here’s all the information you need including when it’ll return, how many episodes are left, and what its story will be. After Better Call Saul season 5’s ending, it was announced that not only would season 6 be the show’s last but that it would also be released in two parts, mirroring how Breaking Bad’s final season was also split down the middle. So far that choice has worked well, with Better Call Saul season 6, part 1 bringing a raft of surprises to set up the endgame.

Even though Better Call Saul season 6 is only through seven episodes, already there have been two major deaths and many more twists and turns besides. Nacho Varga was killed in episode 4, Howard Hamlin died in episode 7, Lalo Salamanca has proved impossible for Gus Fring to trace, let alone stop, and Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler keep plunging further and further into a darkness that they may not be able to come back from. All of those events don’t so much establish the pieces on the board for Better Call Saul season 6’s ending as they do blow things wide open.

With Howard’s death, Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 is even more unpredictable than before, though there are still some elements known for certain. Because it’s the ending, ]it will have to fully address the fates of its characters, in particular those left who aren’t in Breaking Bad. It also must connect to its parent shows in more significant ways than ever before. Here’s everything to know about Better Call Saul season 6, part 2.

How Many Episodes Of Better Call Saul Season 6 Are Left

Previously, all Better Call Saul seasons had been 10 episodes long, but season 6 – as befits its status as the final chapter – is pushing things a little more. Instead of the usual 10, Better Call Saul season 6 has 13 episodes. With seven having aired so far, then it means Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 has just six episodes to get through and wrap up the show for good.

When Better Call Saul Season 6 Returns

The Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 release date is July 11, 2022, leaving just a seven-week gap between the two halves of the season. That’s a far shorter wait than Breaking Bad season 5’s cliffhanger ending, which saw Hank Schrader discover Walter White’s secret, with almost a year between the two parts in that case. With Better Call Saul season 6, episode 8 releasing July 11, that means the Better Call Saul series finale will air on August 15, 2022.

Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2 Cast

Much of Better Call Saul’s cast is expected to return in season 6, part 2. That includes Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy, Rhea Seehorn as Kim, Tony Dalton as Lalo, Jonathan Banks as Mike, and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus. The most notable exceptions now, of course, are Michael Mando’s Nacho and Patrick Fabian’s Howard, though the impact of both their character deaths should continue to linger on. Better Call Saul season 6 will also see the return of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) at some point.

Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2 Story Details

After Howard’s death, Better Call Saul season 6, part 2’s story is wide open and there’s a real chance just about anything could happen. Lalo killing Howard means every aspect of the show’s myriad storylines is now connected, and there’s apparently nothing he will stop at in his efforts to defeat “the chicken man.” That escalating conflict will likely drive much of the show’s narrative, but it’s the question of Jimmy and Kim’s souls, and whether they can truly be saved, that may well come to define it. It’s unknown where Kim is during Breaking Bad, and similarly what happens to Gene in Omaha at the very end of this show, and those two questions – either together or separately – are the biggest that Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 needs to answer.

Walter White & Jesse’s Return In Better Call Saul Revealed

It’s been confirmed that Jesse and Walt appear in Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 at some point, although it’s not clear yet which episodes they appear in or what role they’ll play in the story. That being said, Walter White actor Bryan Cranston has given away a few key details in interviews. Without divulging story beats, Cranston revealed that Walt and Jesse feature in a total of three Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 scenes. One is a Jesse solo scene, one is a Walt solo scene, and one features both Breaking Bad characters together. Cranston admitted that he doesn’t actually know which episodes the appearances will happen in, as the actors shot the scenes out of order, but just knowing that Better Call Saul season 6, part 2 will feature so many direct ties to Breaking Bad’s central duo is a thrilling prospect.