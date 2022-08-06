Attention: SPOILERS for the first season of “Sandman”

When will the second season of “Sandman” be released on Netflix and what will it be about? The Sandman, executive produced and created by Neil Gaiman, is a long-awaited adaptation of his beloved DC Comics dark fantasy graphic novel series. The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as The Dream of Infinity, also known as Morpheus, Jenna Coleman as Joanna Constantine, Kirby Howell-Baptist as Death, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar.

The first season of “The Sandman” is an adaptation of the first two volumes of Gaiman’s graphic novels “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “Dollhouse”. The first five episodes include Preludes and Nocturnes, telling how Morpheus was imprisoned for more than a century and went in search of his magical symbols of office and the restoration of his kingdom, Dreams, after escaping. Episode 6 “The Sandman”, “The Sound of Her Wings”, serves as an epilogue, which tells about the immortal friend of Death and Sleep, Hob Gadling (Ferdinand Kingsley). The last four episodes of the first season of The Sandman adapt the story of The Dollhouse, which features Rose Walker (Vanessa Samunyai), a Whirlwind of Dreams and Morpheus’ last battle with the nightmarish renegade serial killer Corinthian.

Related: Dreams vs. The Awakening World: What are the rules of the Sandman

No matter how epic and challenging the first season of “Sandman” may be, the Gaiman saga is just beginning. Hopes are high that Netflix will allow the Sandman to complete the complete story of the Master of dreams. Here’s everything we know about the second season of “The Sandman.”

The status of the extension of the second season of “The Sandman”

Netflix has not yet renewed “The Sandman” for season 2. The first season of “The Sandman” premiered on the streaming service on August 5, 2022, and Netflix may be random as to when they announce an extension (or cancellation). However, “Sandman” showrunner Allan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman”) said that writing scripts for the second season has begun, which is an encouraging sign.

Predicting the release date of the second season of “The Sandman”

Don’t expect the second season of “The Sandman” to premiere on Netflix before the end of 2023 or 2024. If the production of the second season begins near the end of 2022, it will still take several months to shoot the next 10 episodes of the series. It’s best to watch the second season of “The Sandman” in about two years, but maybe earlier.

Preparation for the 2nd season of “The Sandman” and plot details

If season 2 follows the format of season 1 adaptation of two volumes of the graphic novel, then the next season of “Sandman” will cover “Dreamland” and “Fog Season”. Dreamland is a series of one-off stories, including the popular “The Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, which were created by Morpheus meeting a young William Shakespeare in 1589 in the 6th episode of The Sandman.

Related: How Old is Sleep in the Sandman

“The Season of Mists” is one of the most popular and impressive stories about the Sandman, which takes place at the end of the first season of The Sandman, when Lucifer swore revenge on Morpheus. It also completes the story of Dream’s former lover, Nada, whom he banished to hell 10,000 years ago, and also reveals the name of Lita Hall’s child (Razan Jammal), born in a Dream. The Season of Mists represents Destiny and Delirium, two more members of the Infinite, as well as Gaiman’s version of the Scandinavian gods Thor, Loki and Odin.

How many seasons will the Sandman have?

The main issue of Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman” consists of 10 volumes of graphic novels, so “Sandman” could potentially be shown on Netflix for five seasons. Or even more if other graphic novels are adapted, such as “The Sandman: Overture,” “Endless Nights,” “Sleep Hunters,” and the death spin-offs “The High Price of Life” and “The Time of Your Life.” But fingers crossed, Netflix is just giving the green light to the second season of “Sandman” as the next step.