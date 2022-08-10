Everything We know about the new commentators of Platoon 3, Deep Cut

The Splatoon franchise does not have a game mascot similar to other Nintendo franchises such as The Legend of Zelda’s Link. In competitive third-person shooters, each entry opens up a limited character customization option for users so that they can create their own Inklings (or Octolings) that adorn unique garments in search of powerful skills. While generic depictions of older player characters, such as Agent 3, have appeared in plot content, supporting characters and non-player characters are the face of the series. Splatoon 3 is no different.

Kelly and Marie, cousins who acted as squid sisters and hosts Inkopolis News in the original Splatoon, are undoubtedly the most recognizable characters. Not only did the duo return in both sequels, they also appeared as Assist Trophy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and gave “live” concerts in the form of holograms together with their successors Splatoon 2 Pearl and Marina from Off the Hook. Today’s Splatoon 3 Direct introduced a new band that will be the announcer of Anarchy Splatcast: Deep Cut in Splattsville.

Deep Cut: Big Three

Unlike Squid Sisters and Off the Hook, Deep Cut is notable for having three participants. During the daily broadcasts announcing the change of scenes and the returning events of Splatoon 3 Splatfest, players will get acquainted with Octoling Shiver, the shark tamer, Inking Fry, the lord of eels, and Bigman, the manta dancing — the first non-humanoid character to play the role of a news anchor. While the series has focused on the punk/hip hop aesthetic since its launch in 2015, Deep Cut seems to add a more distinct East Asian touch; He first appears in fish-themed kabuki masks and gives Splatfest concerts on festival floats that travel through the night Splattsville, covered with paper lanterns, with kiosks serving dango.

Despite the fact that early trailers showed the Splatoon 3 setting in Splatlands somewhere in post-apocalyptic France, the description of the Nintendo video for the Deep Cut Splatfest song “Anarchy Rainbow” says that the popular trio is “deeply rooted in the culture of Splattsville.” While not much has been revealed about their backstory, Direct promises large-scale paid DLC content for Splatoon 3, which is reminiscent of the larger role Pearl and Marina got in the Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2.

Fans get a brief overview of the Deep Cut participants’ interactions at the end of Splatoon 3 Direct, when the preliminary world premiere of Splatfest is announced on August 27. -Cucumber Phones” in Splatsville, which serve as an excuse to inform players of important Anarchy Splatcast news, such as card rotation, without having to switch to the Deep Cut broadcast every time. Such quality of life changes will really help Splatoon 3 stand out.

How will Deep Cut affect splatfests in Splatoon 3

As for Splatfests, three organizers mean that three teams will compete at all these events, not two, which is suitable for the third entry in this franchise. At this month’s World Premiere event, players can choose to support Shiver in Team Rock, Frye in Team Paper, or Big Man in Team Scissors. Splatfests will also be divided into two parts, the first of which will include the traditional four-on-four Turf War matches between all three teams.

However, the second half of the event shakes up the situation with the new Tricolor Turf Wars, in which four members of the leading team, according to the break report, will fight two members of both opposing teams. The winning team acts as a “defender” and must prevent the attackers from charging the Ultra Signal in the center of the multiplayer map. This sends a signal to Deep Cut members who use the “Sprinkler of Fate” to cover additional territory on behalf of lagging teams. Although Callie, Marie and other non-player characters took part in story battles as part of New Squidbeak Splatoon, this may be the most active role of the broadcast team in competitive content.

Splatoon 3 Direct revealed much more information in a 30-minute duration, and Deep Cut played only a small role. However, this trio will no doubt become a major name for Nintendo, judging by past bands such as Off the Hook. Time will tell how they will look compared to their predecessors, but fortunately, fans of the series will not have to wait long for the September launch of the game and the world premiere of Splatfest at the end of this month.

Splatoon 3 is released on September 9, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. The pre-launch Splatfest will take place on August 27.