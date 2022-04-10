Everything we know about the last seasons of the series “I’ve never been”: why it ends after season 4

Devi Vishmakumar is getting ready for graduation. Seven months after Netflix announced that Never Have I Ever was renewed for season 3, creator Mindy Kaling announced in March 2022 that the show had also received the green light for its fourth and final installment.

The raunchy teen comedy centers on Devi (Maitreya Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American girl mourning the recent death of her father in addition to the usual school stresses: trying to seduce Paxton (Darren Barnett), the hottest boy. at school, defeating his academic enemy Ben (Jaren Lewison) and overcoming tension with his best friends. On top of that, Devi and her mother Nalini (Purna Jagannathan) are constantly fighting, and her beautiful, perfect cousin Kamala (Richa Murjani) has just moved in.

At the beginning of the first season, Devi begins her second year of high school, and Kaling felt it appropriate to complete everything by the time she graduates.

“It seems like four seasons of the school show made sense,” the “Office” graduate told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 about the decision to end the series. “There are some things built into the show for high school students that remind:”Okay, it’s time.””

She continued, “But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing this on Netflix is that we have to tell stories that you won’t necessarily be able to tell on traditional network shows, and that’s why we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl, and it seemed like the perfect time.”

Kaling and the rest of the writers will most likely be able to put a lot of drama and romance into the remaining seasons. The second season ended with a cliffhanger: Paxton officially agreed to become Devi’s boyfriend— just when Ben finds out that she has feelings for him —which puts the teenager in a position she has never been in before.

“Who will Devi be as a real girl in a real relationship with someone who is much more experienced than her?” showrunner Lang Fisher asked ET in July 2021. “It was her dream throughout the series. …And now she has one, and he’s the most popular boy in school.”

She continued, “Is this like what it’s going to be like? Will it be the dream she’s always dreamed of, or will it be more complicated? And it’s probably going to be harder than that. There are still things like exploring in terms of sex and what to do if you’re a nerd who’s done very little and you’re dating a much more experienced guy.”

The central love triangle of Never Have I Ever will continue to play a role in the third season, and Lewisohn is interested in exploring how Ben will react to this new information.

“I know that for me and for Ben, I really love when he’s vulnerable, but I also still love some of Ben’s rudeness when he throws nicknames, loud and cheeky. I never want it to go away,” the University of Southern California graduate told ET. “In the third season, if we really have such a chance, it will be largely devoted to this internal conflict between Devi, between Anisa and this growth and maturity. I have no idea what he’s thinking and feeling. And I would be very curious.”

Keep scrolling to find out what we know about the recent seasons of “I’ve Never Been”:

When will season 3 premiere?

Although the exact premiere date has not yet been announced, in March 2022, Kaling and Fisher announced that new episodes would appear on Netflix in the summer of 2022.

Why does it end with season 4?

Besides feeling like they will tell Devi’s story in full by the end of season 4, Kaling also wants to avoid one of the most famous tropes in teen dramas. “They can’t be in high school forever,” “Is everyone hanging out without me?” the author told ET in April 2022. “We’ve seen these shows. Like, you went to high school for 12 years. What’s going on here? -old plays a 15-year-old teenager.”

Who’s the new guy?

Paxton and Ben may have another potential love interest to compete with in season three. “Meet Des: He’s all damn good,” the show’s official Instagram account announced in January 2022, along with a photo of actor Anirudh Pisharodi. According to Deadline, Des goes to an elite private school, but she is just as smart as Devi, which will probably reveal her competitive side.

What’s going on with Devi and Paxton?

Devi and Paxton may be in a new relationship, but that doesn’t mean that everything will be a fairy tale for them in the future. “It will be great to see Devi in a normal relationship because technically we never had one,” Ramakrishnan told ET in July 2021. a person who believes in me and doesn’t think I’m stupid.”