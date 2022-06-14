Everything we know about the first season of the second murder

Warning! SPOILERS for the first season of the first murder

With a typical cliffhanger ending and a few unresolved plot points, the first season of Netflix’s “The First Murder” leaves plenty of room for a second season. Based on some traditional vampire tropes, “The First Murder” is based on the short story of the same name by writer V. E. Schwab, who also co-wrote all eight episodes of the series. Having made several references to genre classics such as Romeo and Juliet, the series uses the unique storyline of the LGBTQ+ supernatural novel and makes good use of its complex mythology to effectively pave the way for a potential sequel.

The first season of The first Murder revolves around two teenagers, Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Cal Burns (Imani Lewis), who attend Lancaster Academy. From the very first day at school, they are intrigued by each other, but little understand that their families are sworn enemies. While Juliet comes from a family of vampires, Cal is a monster hunter by blood. However, with the emergence of their complex feelings for each other, they find themselves at a crossroads where they have to choose between love and family identity.

The 1st season of the Netflix series “The First Murder” shows that the path to finding love will be full of ups and downs for Juliet and Cal. In addition, he also adds a few new characters and storylines to the mix to make viewers crave more. Given that “The First Murder” still has a lot to unravel, it’s hard not to wonder if Netflix will renew it.

Will there be a 2nd season of the first murder?

Netflix has not yet made official statements about the second season of “The First Murder.” However, given that the show ends with a few stones intentionally left untouched, it’s likely that the showrunners are looking forward to expanding their knowledge of vampires. Dominic Goodman, who plays Apollo, confirmed this (via Elite Daily), talking about how his character “can go down many paths” in the second season. However, for the most part, the future of “The First Murder” depends on its immediate popularity and critical ratings. If the first season turns out to be commercially successful, Netflix will give it the green light for the next season.

Details of the story of the second season of the first murder

Closer to the finale of the first season of the first murder, Juliet makes a bold decision to turn Theo into a vampire, without thinking about the consequences of this. Her decision saves Theo’s life, but Cal’s monster-hunting family disapproves of his new identity. Refusing to break their hunting code, they almost kill Theo, but Talia somehow manages to save him. Although everything ends well for Theo, he is now being hunted by his own family. Therefore, in the second season, it is likely that he will train with Oliver in order to hone his vampire abilities and somehow create a new identity for himself through his efforts of a person who has become a vampire.

Cal opposes Juliet’s decision and tries to break the last few connecting threads that held them together. In the second season, using this grudge as a tool, Cal’s family could now turn her against Juliet and further spoil their complicated relationship. The two can still get back together, but not without a whole new set of problems.

When can the second season of the first murder be released

Production of the first season of the series “The First Murder” began towards the end of 2021 (through the Deadline), which suggests that the series took about six months to appear on Netflix after its filming began. Given the schedule of the first season, the second season of “The First Murder” could be released in early 2023 if Netflix extends it in the near future. However, it is also possible that its polarizing reviews may delay its release.