Everything we know about the fifth season of the drama

The Last Kingdom is a Netflix original historical fiction drama, based on The Saxon Stories by author Bernard Cornwell. The series was once a co-production between the British broadcaster BBC and Netflix, but since the third season, production of the series has been entirely handled by Netflix.

With a series like The Last Kingdom, every aspect of production is an incredibly long process, meaning that we won’t see season five until late 2021, potentially even early 2022.

Since Netflix took over the series from the BBC and added two additional episodes, an additional month or two were added between season releases. A total of 18 months passed between the release of the second and third seasons, with another 17 months between the third and fourth seasons.

If we look at the earliest possible date, 17 months after the fourth season’s release, then the fifth season would arrive in October 2021, and as it is the longest time between seasons, 18 months, it would push the release date back until November 2021.

There is no news on any potential new cast members for The Last Kingdom season five, but we will keep a record of the latest casting news and rumors. According to The Last Kingdom star Alexander Dreymon, filming is scheduled to begin in November 2020. The cast and crew will be working under strict restrictions due to COVID-19.

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom will cover the events of the ninth and tenth novels, Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. Judging from the number of books covered per season, we estimate that The Last Kingdom could continue for at least another three seasons, including the fifth season on the way.



