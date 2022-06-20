Everything we know about the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who

On November 23, 2023, Doctor Who turns 60, and details have already begun to appear during the filming of special episodes. Created by Canadian television impresario Sidney Newman, Doctor Who has become an integral part of British culture since it aired in 1963. The show returned in 2005 after a 16-year hiatus and an unsuccessful American reboot and became a global phenomenon. He introduced actors such as David Tennant and Karen Gillan to the world, and will also play a key role in the BBC centenary celebrations later this year.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who in 1963 was a huge global event, during which Matt Smith and David Tennant’s anniversary special Doctor’s Day was simultaneously broadcast in cinemas around the world. The 50th also introduced the legendary film actor John Hurt as a hitherto unknown incarnation of the Doctor. The 60th anniversary looks like it will be just as big an event, considering everything that has been released by the production team so far.

The excitement around the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who began with the announcement of Nkuti Gatwa as the new Doctor before the actor appeared on the BAFTA red carpet. A week later, the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate was also announced before the start of filming of the anniversary special. The role of Rose Yasmin Finney from Heartstopper was the next announcement before Hollywood actor Neil Patrick Harris joined the production. From these casting announcements, it becomes clear that the special edition dedicated to the 60th anniversary is aimed at the widest possible audience – those who grew up with the Tenth Doctor and Donna, younger Netflix viewers who binge on “Sex Education” and “Cardiac Arrest,” as well as many Neil Patrick Harris. subscribers on social networks. However, the revelations do not end there, and other information from official and unofficial sources gives the viewers of Doctor Who an idea of what to expect next year.

Russell T. Davis is back for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who

Doctor Who announced the return of Russell T Davies to the series in September 2021, more than two years before the show’s 60th anniversary. Interestingly, it became clear that RTD would not be a rare anniversary gift, but would take Doctor Who beyond 2023. His tenure will begin with a 60th anniversary special in 2023, during which he will undoubtedly present his bold new vision of Doctor Who. This is, of course, the purpose of the anniversary special to celebrate the past as well as to look into the future. Given that Davis revolutionized the show in 2005, and judging by the decisions he has already made as showrunner, there is an exciting possibility that Doctor Who will enter a renewed and exciting era under his leadership.

Will David Tennant play the Tenth Doctor again in honor of the 60th anniversary?

The return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate largely implied that it was the Tenth Doctor and Donna who would lead the 60th anniversary celebrations. Due to the elements of time travel in Doctor Who, viewers may well get into the previously unseen adventure of the Tenth Doctor, as it was during Doctor’s Day. However, the Doctor Who photos showed that David Tennant is wearing an updated alternative version of his iconic image. Instead of a brown raincoat, he was dressed in dark blue. While the subtle change in the cape doesn’t necessarily prevent Tennant from playing the Tenth Doctor—after all, the TARDIS does have a large wardrobe—it led fans to assume he was playing a new incarnation. If true, it suggests the possibility that Jodie Whittaker will be reborn as David Tennant rather than Nkuti Gatwa in the 2022 centennial special.

Will Jodie Whittaker be at the Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebration?

Jodie Whittaker completed filming of Doctor Who at the end of 2021, a few months before the start of filming of the 60th anniversary. Whittaker has since given birth to her second child and apparently took a short break from filming to welcome the new arrival. This does not mean that the Thirteenth Doctor will not appear on the 60th anniversary, but it makes it less likely. Her return shortly after the last episode of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker will also undermine the emotional impact of her revival. Therefore, it is doubtful that the Thirteenth Doctor will appear in a special edition dedicated to the 60th anniversary, in addition to repeating the scene of her regeneration, unless her last days of filming included a special insert for the anniversary. After all, Matt Smith’s Doctor made a surprise appearance in the debut episode ​​Peter Capaldi’s “Deep Breath”.

Will Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi return for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who?

Rumors about the involvement of other previous Doctors persisted after the announcement of David Tennant and Catherine Tate.