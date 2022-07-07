Everything We Know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2

Warning: SPOILERS for the finale of the first season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — “The Quality of Mercy”

Here’s everything we know about the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds when it returns to Paramount+ in 2023. The prequel, which takes place on board the aircraft carrier Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), turned out to be one of the most popular. Star Trek projects of recent years. The episodic format of “Strange New Worlds” has become a breath of fresh air, which allows the series to tell all sorts of stories from “Star Trek”, while simultaneously developing its winning cast of characters.

The first season of Strange New Worlds lived up to its name by introducing new planets and aliens, but the main narrative concerns Captain Pike, who is haunted by his inevitable fate, as seen in Star Trek: The Original Series. Meanwhile, “Strange New Worlds” introduced the fascinating backstory of Lieutenant Number one, also known as Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romayne), who is a genetically modified Illyrian, and also introduced Lieutenant La’an Noonyen Singh (Christina Chong), whose backstory with Horn reintroduced reptilian aliens in a terrifying in a new form. In addition, the doomed love story between Lieutenant Spock (Ethan Peck) and T’Pring (Gia Sandhu) is fully revealed and complicated by the romantic feelings of Nurse Kristin Chapel (Jess Bush) to the Vulcan Science officer.

The finale of the first season of “Strange New Worlds” ended with a shocking cliffhanger that could change Captain Pike’s aircraft carrier Enterprise forever. Additionally, the “Strange New Worlds” finale featured one of the greatest “Star Trek” icons, Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), who prepared his return when “Strange New Worlds” returns in season 2.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2, Story Details

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is definitely returning for a second season, production of which has already been completed in Toronto. Paramount+ announced the renewal of the 2nd season of “Strange New Worlds” on January 18, 2022, along with the 3rd season of “Star Trek: Picard” and the 5th season of “Star Trek: Discovery”. The 2nd season of “Strange New Worlds” will again consist of 10 episodes. Although the details of the plot have not yet been disclosed, the actors have already stated that the 2nd season of “Strange New Worlds” is bigger and even better than the 1st season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2, Cast

The entire cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for the second season, including Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romaine as number one, Christina Chong as Laan Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Eriki Ortegas, Jess Bush as Nurse Kristin Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M’Benga. In addition, Bruce Horak will return as a new character, despite the noble death of chief engineer Hemmer in the 9th episode of Strange New Worlds, while a new engineer (possibly Scotty) is expected to appear in the series to replace Hemmer. Interestingly, Paul Wesley will also return as James T. Kirk in the second season of Strange New Worlds, and Gia Sandhu is expected to play T’Pring again.

When can the second season of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” be released

The release date for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has not yet been announced, but the premiere may take place sometime in early 2023. The third season of Star Trek: Picard, which ended production in March 2022, is expected to be the first live-action star. The Trek series will premiere in 2023 on Paramount+. It would be logical for the 2nd season of “Strange New Worlds” to follow the 3rd season of “Picard”. Although a year may seem like a frightening time to wait for the new “Star Trek: strange new worlds”, it’s still nice to know that Captain Pike and the starship Enterprise are guaranteed to return in 2023.