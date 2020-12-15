Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The technical features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro model, which became official earlier this month, are more or less known. In addition, the sale price of the wireless headset designed in in-ear form has also been announced. Here’s everything I know about the new Samsung headset Galaxy Buds Pro:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes in a different design

Samsung had rolled up its sleeves to add another new member to the Galaxy Buds family. As new information about the headset starts to come, obviously, excitement increases. You know, Samsung has addressed the middle segment with the Galaxy Buds model, and then released different models such as Buds Plus and Buds Live. It turned out that the Pro model will be added to these recently.

The headset was officially official, based on information on the websites of an Indonesian telecom company, China’s 3C agency, and a Korean organization. While it is not yet known what the new headset will offer in terms of sound quality, it is reported that the capacity of the charging box will be 500 mAh.

Let us state that after the design of the earpiece leaked by Evan Blass, the headset will be presented to users with three different color options. As far as it is newly revealed, the headset will meet the user with a price tag of $ 190. It is underlined that the headset, which is stated to be charged with USB-C, will be protected against sweat and water with an IP68 certificate.

It is said that the headset will come with active noise canceling feature. With this feature turned on in the headset, a battery life of 22 hours will be offered. Although the launch date of the headset is not yet known, it is expected to be introduced with the Galaxy S21 model in January.



