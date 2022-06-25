Everything We Know about MCU Blade

Marvel Studios is developing a new movie “Blade”, which takes place in the Marvel cinematic universe, and that’s all we know about the upcoming blockbuster. The popularity of the MCU has given Marvel Studios the freedom to represent all types of heroes since the franchise launched in 2008. In many cases, their appearance marked the debuts of comic characters on the big screen, despite the years of Marvel films preceding the MCU. That starts to change when a new version of Spider-Man and the MCU reboots of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four eventually arrive. Blade the Vampire Slayer is another MCU transformation kit.

Wesley Snipes famously played Eric Brooks in three Blade films made in the late 1990s, which helped prove the existence of an audience for R-rated comic book content. However, Marvel Studios has never shown much interest in rebooting Blade as part of the MCU. The situation changed at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unexpectedly announced that a solo film was in development. This happened after it became known that Mahershala Ali will play Marvel’s Daytime Tramp. Since then, the development of “Blade” has continued: Stacy Osei-Kuffur from “Guardians” wrote the script, and Bassam Tariq from “Mogul Mowgli” became the director.

The new Marvel Blade movie is one of the few films that will be released in the next few years. As the project continues to evolve, and Marvel experiments with a large number of genres and ratings, interest in Blade is only growing. Here’s everything we know about the new MCU movie “Blade”.

Blade release date

Marvel Studios has not yet announced an official release date for Blade, but since its production is scheduled to begin in July, it could be released as early as the summer or fall of 2023. Marvel Studios films are usually released 12-18 months after the start of filming. although this period has slightly increased due to the pandemic. Regardless of whether the film will take a year or more to come out after production begins, Blade will most likely at some point set a release date for 2023 and join the films “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” and “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. At the moment, Marvel has three 2023 slots for as-yet-unspecified films, so it’s likely that Blade will take one of them.

The cast of the film “The New Blade”

The cast of the new MCU movie “Blade” will be headed by its star Mahershala Ali. After the Oscar-winning roles of Ali in “Moonlight” and “Green Book”, as well as in the role of Luke Cage as Cornell Stokes/Cottonmouth, the actor reached out to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige to express his interest in playing Eric Brooks in the MCU. At the time, Marvel had no plans to create a Blade, but Ali’s talent and interest helped Figi change that. However, Ali will not be alone in the film, as Marvel will find another wonderful collection of colleagues, perhaps even including other MCU characters such as the Moon Knight from Sons of Midnight or Doctor Strange (played by Oscar Isaac and Benedict Cumberbatch respectively). In addition to Ali, Blade includes Delroy Lindo from Da 5 Bloods and Aaron Pierre from The Underground Railroad, whose roles have not yet been disclosed.

Details of the Blade’s history

The details of the story for Blade have not yet been revealed or even teased. It will most likely include bits of Blade’s origins and how he became a vampire slayer, but most of the film will presumably follow Eric as an established and experienced hunter. This would allow the film to answer where Blade has been throughout the history of the MCU. Blade’s true story will probably depend on which of his many supernatural villains Marvel forces him to fight in his first movie.

Blade has already made his MCU debut in Eternals

The new MCU movie “Blade” was heavily teased when Eric Brooks from Mahershala Ali warned Dane Whitman from Keith Harrington about using an Ebony Blade in a scene after the credits of “Eternal.” Although Ali’s voice is only present in the cameo, this is technically Daywalker’s first appearance in an actual MCU movie. More importantly, this scene from “The Eternals” gives clues about what might happen and who might appear in “Blade.” The ebony blade, also known in Marvel comics as the dark counterpart of the legendary Excalibur, endows godlike abilities by increasing the owner’s bloodlust, while both the sword and the owner become stronger with each new kill. While the Ebony Blade is dangerous enough in the hands of Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, whose Arthur bloodline means he is essentially immortal while holding a sword, this weapon can be even more deadly if used in conjunction with the Daywalker. Combined with the hype surrounding the new film, this has led to fan theories as to why Blade wants to get Dane Whitman’s sword for himself, which could be what the post-credits scene was creating. Eternal.

Blade’s solo film may also be part of the MCU’s preparation for The Sons of Midnight, a team that Marvel Comics also includes