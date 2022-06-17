Now that Pixar Lightyear has released, the possibility of Lightyear 2 has yet to be explored. A spinoff of the Toy Story series, Lightyear details the origin story of young astronaut Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans). When he and his commander Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and their team find themselves on a distant planet, Buzz takes on the task of finding his way home. Since Lightyear is associated with one of the most successful animated franchises of all time, talk about its continuation is inevitable, given that it represents a different corner of the fictional universe.

Prior to the release of Lightyear, the film received generally positive reviews. However, by the standards of Toy Story, reviews of Lightyear are ambiguous. This may not be because animation is bad on its own; the Toy Story movies just set the bar too high for Lightyear. Critics praise his hyper-realistic animation and voice acting, especially Evans and Peter Son, who plays Buzz’s robot cat, Sox. Meanwhile, some reviews note its stunning villain, emotional heft, and convoluted storyline that puts the characters in unnecessary obstacles.

As a rule, sequels get the green light when the studio considers the film as commercial and successful with critics. Lightyear is expected to earn at least $70 million in the United States and Canada in the first weekend. But, given the early reviews and the loyal fan base of Toy Story, it is possible that “Lightyear” will have box office receipts. Although there are no official plans or announcements yet, here’s everything we know about Lightyear 2.

Will Pixar make Lightyear 2?

Pixar’s decision to expand the Toy Story franchise by focusing on Buzz Lightyear is in itself an amazing gamble that is likely to be crowned with success. Nevertheless, Lightyear director Angus McLane expressed his willingness to explore Buzz’s new adventures. He also shared that there are many stories in the fictional universe, but at the moment his attention is focused on Lightyear. Given the longevity and success of the Toy Story franchise, it is possible for Lightyear that it will get its own sequel, although this still mainly depends on the perception of its audience.

Actors of the movie “Lighter2”: who can return

If it has a sequel, most of the main cast of Lightyear will probably return. Chris Evans is likely to reprise his role as the main character, and his team of Galaxy Rangers — Sox, Izzy, Mo and Darby — may also return. This means that viewers will again be able to hear the voices of Peter Son, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules. Since Commander Burnside remains Buzz’s commander, Isaiah Whitlock Jr. may also return.

Lightyear 2 Story: Is there a sequel in the first movie?

At the end of the Light Year, Buzz is assigned to lead the revived Galactic Ranger Corps, and his team embarks on its first mission. The sequel can tell about the adventures of a space crew, where they encounter another villain and defeat him. In addition, Lightyear’s third scene after the credits hints at the possibility of a sequel. He represents a cliffhanger that could become the conflict of the next movie or become the center of another byproduct in the Toy Story universe.

Lightyear 2 release date forecast

Lightyear’s production path began in 2016, right after McLane finished work on “In Search of Dory.” It took Pixar four years to officially share the news, and six years to release the final version — a not uncommon period of time for animated films. If the Lightyear sequel gets the green light, then it probably won’t take much time to complete it, since the world of the film has already been created. So if an announcement is made this year, Lightyear 2 may not be released until 2024 at the earliest.

Will there be a “Toy Story 5”?

The premiere of Toy Story 4, in which the final of the trilogy was corrected, took place in 2019. Although it was never explicitly advertised as the last part of the series, it certainly seemed convincing. The characters found their new purpose and pursued their happiness, and Woody, as the leading toy in the franchise, received an emotional send-off. However, the chances of Pixar releasing Toy Story 5 are still high, especially given that Woody has his own set of adventures and the old gang is adjusting to life changes. But looking at the release schedule, it may be some time before Toy Story 5 even starts production, as the studio has Lightyear and its upcoming films, potentially including Lightyear 2, to focus on.