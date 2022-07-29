Everything We Know about Agatha: The Sabbath of Chaos

Of all the Marvel shows at Comic-Con 2022, “Agatha: House of Harkness” underwent the biggest changes when the series got a new title: “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” — here’s everything else that was revealed about the MCU Phase 5 show. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a spin—off of WandaVision, in which the Scarlet Witch confronts the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness. Although little is known about the plot of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, the final fate of Agatha in “Vandavision” may give some clues about what stories the new series will tell.

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda Maximoff uses runes to disable Agatha’s witchcraft-a trick that Agatha inadvertently taught Wanda. Wanda then absorbs Agatha’s powers and—for the first time in the MCU—truly becomes the Scarlet Witch. Agatha Harkness is also the one who unites Wanda and Darkhold, triggering the events that eventually led to the death of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness. After Agatha’s defeat in WandaVision, Wanda lures Agatha into a trap in the form of Agnes, which Agatha adopted by infiltrating Westview.

Agatha: The Chaos Coven can Reveal What Happened to Agatha Harkness after the events Vandavision. Although there is nothing more powerful than the Scarlet Witch’s Chaos Magic, Agatha’s centuries of studying arcane secrets could probably allow her to find some way out of Wanda’s curse. Here’s everything else viewers need to know about Agatha: The Coven of Chaos.

Why Agatha Gets Her Own MCU Spin-Off

Wanda might not have realized her full potential as a Scarlet Witch if it weren’t for Agatha Harkness, who is actually one of the oldest characters in Marvel comics. Agatha Harkness’ long comic book history means she’s connected to a lot of Marvel characters who haven’t debuted in the MCU yet, which means that Agatha: Coven of Chaos could indeed become the most important MCU Phase 5 series, making Agatha Harkness a spin-off of the MCU potentially a vital source of information. Moreover, considering how the villainous but charming antics of Agatha destroying the fourth wall in WandaVision resulted in several viral memes, it is not surprising that Agatha Harkness became popular enough for Marvel to allow her own spin-off in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Agatha: The Coven of Chaos Cast: Who can appear

The only confirmed character in Agatha: Coven of Chaos is Agatha Harkness herself, played by Katherine Hahn, although Wanda Maximoff is expected to return to the series. Dr. Strange and Wong may also be asked to investigate what Agatha is up to. Because Wanda absorbed the powers of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, this could create a connection between them, which means that Agatha could be connected not only with Doctor Strange, but also with White Vision, Wanda from Earth-838 and even with Tommy and Billy Maximoff. In fact, any of the main or minor characters from “Vandavision” can appear as part of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” if it continues from where the ending of “Vandavision” left off. This also includes Monica Rambo, Jimmy Wu, Darcy Lewis and everyone connected with the affairs of S.W.O.R.D.

Agatha: The Story of the Sabbath of Chaos: what we know

Not much has been revealed about the story of “Agatha: The Coven of Chaos,” but, in addition to continuing the arch of Agatha “Vandavision,” she can delve deeper into the origin of the character from the comics, which can introduce many long-awaited Marvel characters to the MCU. This includes Franklin Richards, Sue, and Reed Richards, the cosmic-level son and reality-changer for whom Agatha worked as a nanny. Agatha: The Chaos Coven can also tell you more about Agatha’s past work with teams such as the Daughters of Liberty or the Supernatural Department. Harkness also has ties to the X-Men’s Firestar and even to Doctor Doom. Although it is unknown if Wanda will return to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Phase 5 of the MCU may introduce several new magic users to the multiverse.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Release Date

The release date of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has not yet been announced, but it is confirmed that its release window will be in the winter of 2023. By then, the MCU Phase 5 will be more than halfway completed, which means that many of the new characters featured in the MCU Phase 5 movies and series may also appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Moreover, it also means that the plot of Agatha: Coven of Chaos will undoubtedly be an integral part of any Marvel master plan for Phase 6 of the MCU.