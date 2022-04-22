Everything Travis Barker and Scott Disick Said About Each Other, Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship

Inciting hostility? Travis Barker and Scott Disick have been relatively silent about their feelings for each other, but what they have made public speaks volumes.

Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for almost a decade before the duo announced their separation in 2015. The former couple welcomed sons Mason and Rain in December 2009 and December 2014 respectively, and daughter Penelope in July 2012. Despite their ups and downs, reality TV stars have made an effort to stay friendly for the sake of their little ones.

They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we came up with a way. We still need to be as honest and kind to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these kids together, and that’s it.”

Two months later, Kardashian admitted she was “so proud” of how hard she and her ex worked to stay friends. “The hardest part was when we both started a new relationship,” she said during a YouTube video blog with Disick in August 2019. “This has caused quarrels between you and me over the representation of children. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, for example, communicate together.”

Disick chimed in at the time: “The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we share our relationships as friends and parents and still stay on the same wavelength.”

Although initially it seemed that they managed to clearly define this separation, the dynamics of the duo changed when Kardashian left with Barker. In January 2021, we confirmed that the founder of Poosh had an affair with the drummer Blink-182, and proposed in October.

“He knew it was possible, but he’s very jealous of Courtney and Travis’ relationship,” a source exclusively told us about the Flip It Like Disick graduate after the engagement. “Scott still thinks they can cancel everything before the wedding.”

Tension between the men continued to grow in August 2021 after Disick sent a private message to former Kardashian Younes Bendjima, condemning the former E! PDA personality with Barker. During the April 2022 episode of Hulu The Kardashians, the lifestyle guru told Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian how she reacted to Disick’s message.

“I texted him, ‘This is disgusting,'” Courtney said, noting that her ex—love apologized in a text message. “Your actions should match your desire to be a part of it and behave accordingly. I was in Italy, and he’s DMing Younes. Then I thought: “It’s not exactly that atmosphere. Don’t text my ex-boyfriend.”

Courtney and the founder of Box Car Racer held a small unofficial wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022, but a source previously told us that Disick may “want to stay away” from the main event.

“It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding,” an insider reported in March 2022. “If it’s definitely captured, then he could be there.”

Scroll down to see everything Disick and Barker have said about each other:

How’

Before we reported that Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin had broken up, Barker seemed to share his disapproval of the relationship. “It’s so weird for me. Like, what does the child of 2001 have to do [with] these adult asses? I know dinner was fucking awkward,” one Twitter user wrote in May 2021 after the exes were photographed having dinner with Courtney. Barker was caught liking the post.

DM heard “Around the World”

Disick made it clear that he was not happy with how often Courtney and Barker gathered on the PDA in public. In August 2021, Bendjima blew up a New York native by sharing a screenshot with a DM Disick sent to him that read, “Hey, this chick is fine! ”

During an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuted in April 2022, Courtney told her sisters that she found Disick’s behavior “despicable.”

Reaction

Against the background of the DM drama, the musician seemed to dismiss dissik. In August 2021, he shared on social media a photo of Ray Liotta laughing in the 1990 film Nice Guys, which some fans thought was a subtle response to Disick’s message.

Cordial

Barker, Disick and Pete Davidson were spotted at a Rain baseball game in March 2022, which apparently proves that the men were on good terms. While the Grammy nominee has kept relatively quiet about how he feels about Disick, a source told us at the time that he wants to be “cordial” with Courtney’s ex. “He doesn’t talk [Scott] about trash, and he will never be caught publicly disrespecting him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids,” the insider noted.