Everything the actors of the “Under Deck” franchise have Been Saying about Their Salaries for Years

Bring in a lot of money? For many years, the cast of the “Under Deck” franchise has modestly talked about their income, only hinting at the money they bring home.

The popular Bravo series, which debuted in 2013 and has several spin-offs, tells about the lives of crew members who work and live on superyachts during the charter season. Actors earn money by working on a boat, which is supplemented by tips from guests and their participation in a reality show.

In May 2022, Eddie Lucas sparked a salary conversation when he announced that he would not return for the 10th season of “Under the Deck” after six seasons.

“I wasn’t invited for another season,” the first officer told the New York Post in May 2022. production entails. Everything on the lower deck is expendable.”

The Maryland native also spoke about the ups and downs associated with working on deck and shooting at the same time. “There is someone who monetizes the show, but it’s definitely not us,” he said. “Below deck—despite the fact that this is the most popular show on Bravo—we are the lowest paid actors.”

It was difficult for Bravo’s personality to understand why his salary didn’t reflect the hard work he put into each season. “Although we get paid more than ordinary yachtsmen, of course, we still don’t get paid as much as people like housewives earn, which is a little frustrating because they don’t really work – they just go outside. dinner and a fight,” he added at the time.

After the fan page “Under Deck” posted Lucas’ quotes on Instagram, several former stars of the franchise commented on this recognition.

Jessica Mohr, a participant in the Under Deck Mediterranean program, replied: “Yeah, I see all the facts in his statements.” Meanwhile, Dani Soares, a sailing yacht specialist below deck, added: ” 👀 🤐 “.

Ciara Duggan, who appeared in the first season of “Under the Deck of a Sailing Yacht,” also stated that Lucas was “not wrong” when it comes to how much the actors were paid. Fellow alumnus Tiffany Copeland noted in the comments section: “It would be nice to get the leftovers at least when re-broadcasting!”

Executive producer Jill Gosliki, who is working on the “Sub-Deck Sailing Yacht”, previously reported that the crew members do not earn money from one direct source. “They get paid differently,” Gosliki wrote via Reddit in March 2021. “They get paid for being hired as part of the yacht crew, they get their tips and get paid for production.”.

Goslicki also noted that guests are “actually paying for their vacation,” although it has been confirmed that there is a discount for people who agree to film their time on the boat for “Below Deck.”

Scroll down to find out everything the actors of “Below Deck” have said about their earnings over the years:

Eddie Lucas

The former boatswain questioned the money he earned after filming six seasons of the TV series “Under the Deck”. “There is someone who is monetizing the show, but it’s definitely not us,” he shared in May 2022. “Below deck —despite the fact that this is the most popular show on Bravo — we are the lowest paid actors.”

Kate Chastain

In October 2019, the former chef shared some thoughts on how tips affect the successful salary of the crew.

“On a yacht of this size, [a good tip] will be $5,000 per person for seven days of work,” the Florida native explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. — Usually five grand for a crew member. Our charters are a little shorter, just so we can do the show, [but] everything else is exactly the same. So, this is proportional. We usually get from $2,000 to $2,500. Anything less than $1,000 is going to be depressing, which sounds crazy, right?”

Captain Lee

During an interview with Bravo Insider in 2021, Captain Lee noted that since the show first debuted, the team has seen an increase in tips. “I don’t know exactly what the catalyst is, I just hope it doesn’t go away,” he said at the time, referring to some “good ones” in season 8. “And I’m very grateful for that.”

Hannah Ferrier

The former Under Deck Med star, who has set up her own yachting training academy, previously confirmed that the actors are bringing in more than usual because of the show.

“The six—week season is the season below deck, and they shoot below deck, which is a completely different job!” she tweeted in January 2021. a meter-long yacht, which is more than $70,000 a year.

Riley Gerber

The sailor said that working on superyachts while filming “Below Deck” allowed her to spend several months traveling around the country.

“Of course, I am very modest and lead a rather minimalist lifestyle. But I was able to stretch out two months of work on “My Shona at the Bottom of the Deck” [season 6] plus about 60 days of work in Alaska,” Gerber told Cheat Sheet Showbiz.