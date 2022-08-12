Everything that was announced at THE Nordic Digital Showcase

Today, THQ Nordic unveiled a new digital showcase full of new trailers and unexpected announcements. Along with the new Alone in the Dark, THQ has announced several new games in various genres, including racing, real-time strategy and others.

A new movie “Alone in the Dark” has been announced

A brand new horror survival game Alone in the Dark is being prepared. Alone in the Dark, developed by Pieces Interactive and author of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, is a love letter to the original Alone in the Dark, telling a completely new story in this Southern Gothic horror.

The rise of the storm has been announced

A new real-time strategy using a new generation of graphics and RPG elements. Take up arms in the war between GDF and Tempest Royal Dynasty. Fight in campaigns on detailed planets and manage your troops, making decisions that will affect the outcome of the war.

Destruction announced

A new arcade race from former developers of games such as Burnout and Need for Speed. Wreckcreation allows you to create the track of your wildest dreams in a huge sandbox. Create your own track with your friends online, and then get ready for racing, wrecking and drifting through your huge creation.

Announced the sale of premises

In Space for Sale, you play as a developer who turns planets into habitable dream homes for potential buyers. Start your space adventure by turning barren planets into crazy neighborhoods.

Destroy all people! 2 Trailer of the redesigned gameplay.

Destroy all people! 2 Reprobed continues to demonstrate how impressive the remake is with this new gameplay trailer. Enjoy the chaotic gameplay and updated graphics in this new trailer.

Gothic remake, trailer.

THQ continues a series of remakes with Gothic, a reinterpretation of the original role-playing game of the 2000s. Embark on this medieval fantasy world in this new cinematic trailer.

The gameplay of Jagged Alliance 3 has been revealed

Continuation of the classic Jagged Alliance series. Play as a band of mercenaries in this top-down strategy game set in an African war zone.

Plot and gameplay trailer of Outcast 2

The sequel to the cult classic adventure game Outcast 2 promises players a vast and strange alien planet that players can explore and defend in this unexpected sequel.

Knights of Honor 2 Gameplay Trailer

Command your armies across Europe in this new Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign game trailer.

SpongeBob Squarepants: Space Gameplay Trailer

THQ has demonstrated a new gameplay trailer Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, a new 3D platformer set in the SpongeBob universe.

Valiant gameplay

A grand strategy game set during the Crusades. Check out the new gameplay trailer for The Valiant.

The Way of the Hunter Trailer

THQ has revealed detailed animals that you will hunt in the Way of the Hunter hunting simulator.

