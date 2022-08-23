Everything that was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2022 is just around the corner, and Jeff Cayley live opens a lot of new game announcements, including Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers and others.

Everywhere announced from a former Rockstar developer

The developer of Build a Rocket Boy Games, which includes the former lead developer of the GTA series in Rockstar Games Leslie Benzis, presented the first look at his new IP Everywhere. The open world game is designed to combine immersive gameplay, creativity, adventure and discovery in multi-world gameplay.

“Dune: Awakening” has got a new trailer

Funcom has officially announced Dune: Awakening, an open-world survival MMO game set in the Dune universe. If that sounds good, the developer also announced that beta registration is now open to get the chance to play the game earlier.

Callisto Protocol gets a new gameplay

A new gameplay of the upcoming horror The Callisto Protocol was presented. Creator Glen Schofield appeared on stage to give fans another rundown on the game, this time highlighting (and then demonstrating) dried blood.

Lords of the Fallen has a new title and trailer

Previously called Lords of the Fallen 2, what is now called The Lords of the Fallen received a new trailer during the opening Night Live. Developer Hexworks Studio is still focusing on the release date of Souls-like in 2023, and the trailer shows even more hard and dark fantasy that fans of the genre will definitely like.

Announced the move 2

A short and cute trailer showed that Moving Out 2 — the sequel to the classic 2020 co-op game — is officially in development. It was confirmed that in a hot video dedicated to various moves, Moving Day 2 includes a joint online game, which means that you will be able to work alone or with a friend.

The legacy of Hogwarts has received a new story trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter universe game, Hogwarts Legacy, was shown. This time, by focusing on the game’s plot, players will presumably be tempted to use dark magic at Hogwarts, which, surprisingly, surprisingly, doesn’t end well.

New stories from the Borderlands have been officially revealed

Despite the fact that the new game Tales from the Borderlands was announced back in April, leaked last week and confirmed by Gamescom Opening Night Live host Jeff Cayley before the show, it finally got its official trailer.

Titled, well, “New Tales from Borderlands”, the trailer showed a lot of classic comedy, fans of which were fans of the original Telltale series.

