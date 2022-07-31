Everything That The Paper Girls TV Show Is Different From the Comics

This article contains spoilers for the first season of Paper Girls.

The first season of “Paper Girls” is inspired by the award-winning comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chang and Matt Wilson, but there are a lot of changes. Comic book adaptations have now become one of the biggest genres, dominating the film industry and thriving on the small screen. However, naturally, adaptation from one environment to another requires changes.

In the case of Paper Girls, the biggest change is related to scale: some of the most spectacular events, such as the battles between the STF Underground and Old Watch robots, are reduced to a couple of key scenes, rather than forming a single whole. often a destructive background. This is a sensible approach, no doubt cutting the VFX budget, but it also means that the Amazon Paper Girls series can focus more on character dynamics. Vaughan and Chang were executive producers, and they’re excited about the changes.; As Vaughan said in an interview (via the Los Angeles Times): “Our showrunner Chris Rogers says what I like. I appreciate it. As a viewer of this show, I want to be surprised even though I wrote it.”

In his opinion, the key to Paper Girls lies both in its core relationships and in “anti-nostalgia” – a theme that distinguishes the show well from nostalgia for the movie “Very Strange Things” of the 1980s (with which Paper Girls was unwisely compared). The Amazon TV series certainly supports both, but it’s curious that some of its character arches actually serve to improve on those shown in the comics. Here are all the major changes compared to the comics in the first season of Paper Girls.

Larry Ark from Paper Girls is an amazing new addition

Comics don’t spend much time with members of the STF Underground, which means that one side of the time war is frankly underdeveloped. The Amazon Paper Girls series recognizes this and takes the time to flesh out the character of Larry Radakowski (Nate Cordrey). The paths of the Paper Girls intersect with Larry at several points on the timeline, and he has a curious difference: he dies not once, but twice — and the second coming was something unexpected, because his death in 1999 means that grandpa personally changed the timeline. making a lie of his statement that he is a defender of history who is fighting for the preservation of existence.

The first season of Paper Girls explores Mac’s family past

The emotional script of “Paper Girls” means that the cast of the show is really being put to the test, and everyone is forced to confront their own future. This is especially true McCoy to Sofia Rozinski, who discovers that she is destined to die of cancer (in the comics, she eventually found out that this rare form of cancer was actually caused by her time travel). This plot is taken straight from the comics, but the Amazon Paper Girls series delves into it in much more detail: Mac meets her brother in 2019 and learns how her death changed his life. Mac’s emotional journey becomes much more harrowing as she realizes that her death has forced him to gather his strength, and even considers staying in 2019 with his family—an option that is quickly discarded when the Old Guardians track her down. However, oddly enough, the strongest scene of all is connected with Mac’s stepmother, with whom she crosses paths in 1999, and who loved Mac much more than she thought. All this is a great addition to comics.

KJ’s path of self-knowledge is much more effective

Paper Girls’ time travel shocks KJ Brandman from Fina Strazza when she discovers she is a lesbian. In the comics, this realization came from visions of the future triggered when KJ touched an artifact that traveled through time, and, among other things, she saw a future kiss between herself and Mac. The Paper Girls series handles this much better, with a much more organic story in which KJ visits his family’s house in 1999 and sees himself in the future with his girlfriend. This is followed by a surprisingly sweet story of self-discovery, in which KJ explores his own future and tries to figure out how to get out of the situation. “One of my favorite scenes [in the series] is when KJ goes to the cinema,” Paper Girls artist Cliff Chang told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s such a beautiful, poetic scene where she can talk to a friend of her older self about art and love. It’s such a wonderful scene because it really encapsulates all the discoveries that you make at this age, when you’re 12 years old, and learn a lot about art. yourself and who you want to become.” There is also a subsequent romance with Mac, which KJ understands she is attracted to, but the dynamic again seems much more natural.