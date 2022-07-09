Everything that Pokémon Yellow changed and added to the virtual console

The original version of Pokémon Yellow and the version for the virtual console are very similar, but there are a few minor differences between them. With the advent of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on the horizon, revisiting the popular first—generation game is a good way to return to the Pokémon series, and Yellow is perhaps the most interesting of them. Yellow came after Red and Blue Pokemon and contains a slightly different collection of Pokemon; it also has dialogues and characters from anime, and it allows players to start with Pikachu rather than one of the three traditional starters.

Pokémon Yellow was originally released for the Game Boy, but a virtual console version was later released for the 3DS. Most players will probably choose a virtual console port for convenience reasons, and this will certainly make trading easier. A connecting cable is required to trade with the Game Boy version, and the VC version allows players to trade with other people wirelessly. Multiplayer battles are also wireless in VC, so the social aspect of Yellow has noticeably improved, and the virtual console menu has replaced the dialogue of the cable club on duty.

Completing the improved 1st generation Pokémon Yellow Pokédex on VC is a bit more feasible, as Yellow can fight wirelessly and trade with other 1st generation VC games, as well as trade with 2nd generation VC games using Time Capsule. All first- and second-generation VC games are compatible with Poké Transporter, a 3DS application that allows players to transfer Pokemon to a Pokemon bank, from where they can be withdrawn either to Pokémon Home or to a seventh-generation game. This change is much more important than it seems, because it marks the first time that Pokemon can be transferred from the first and second generation to the present; previously, the second generation of games could not transfer Pokemon to the third and beyond.

Completing Pokémon Yellow Pokédex is much easier on a virtual console

The rest of the changes are quite minor. The main functions, such as tracking the most inaccessible Pokemon, remained the same. Some of the only changes related to animation relate to movements with bright flashing lights, which are softened to better suit players with photosensitive epilepsy. These techniques include Blizzard, Confusion, Hyper Beam, Psychic, and Thunderbolt. Another graphic change relates to Jynx, which deservedly attracted negative attention due to its offensive appearance. Jynx is now purple, and all of its motion animations have been changed to implement a new design, making Jynx the brightest Pokemon in Pokémon Yellow.

Fortunately, Yellow is not one of the most expensive classic Pokemon games, so the price for the Game Boy version is somewhat reasonable. The Game Boy version of Yellow includes a mini-game about surfing called Pikachu’s Beach, but it requires a Pikachu with Surf movement, which can only be obtained using Pokémon Stadium. The VC version allows players to run Pikachu’s Beach if they have Pikachu in their group at all, which makes Easter much easier and, as a result, a little less satisfying. Game Boy Printer features are also disabled in VC for obvious reasons; The Game Boy version allows players to print records of their Pokemon storage boxes, and when players complete Pokédex, they will receive a certificate. This function was purely aesthetic, but quite charming and creative, so her presence will be greatly missed.