Everything that is revealed in the history of the canceled film about Obi-Wan Kenobi

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1!

While 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi ended up as a Disney+ TV show, the creators originally imagined the project as a feature-length film. Adapting Obi-Wan Kenobi’s exiled years on Tatooine onto the screen has been a long time coming, as the plans for Disney’s Star Wars to depict the mysterious timeline in the old Jedi Master’s story have been in the works since 2016. The original pitch for Obi-Wan Kenobi was quite different from the Disney+ limited series that arrived in 2022, as the initial vision involved adapting it for the big screen with a considerably different story.

In the Star Wars timeline, Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, with Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) looking after young Luke Skywalker from afar on Tatooine. Obi-Wan quickly finds himself in a position where he must confront his Jedi past and guilt over Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) dark turn when young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) is abducted. The old Jedi Master goes on a mission to retrieve Leia while evading the Emporer’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, particularly Reva (Moses Ingram), whose goal is to find Obi-Wan and personally deliver him to Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s limited series featured an open-ended conclusion, as the eponymous Jedi headed for the Dune Sea with Qui-Gon Jinn’s (Liam Neeson) Force ghost and nine more years’ worth of story left untold. The success of the Disney+ TV show has sparked hope for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, which suggests the series could implement certain cut aspects from the original movie plan. As enthusiasm for the Star Wars TV show continues to grow, details of the canceled Obi-Wan Kenobi movie’s story have increasingly come to light, including the reveals of a planned trilogy, confrontation with Kenobi’s impending death, return of Commander Cody, and a canon-changing fight with Luke Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Was Originally A Movie Trilogy

Screenwriter Stuart Beattie revealed that he had originally pitched Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Star Wars movie trilogy in 2016, with the film series telling three stories that lead to the title Jedi preparing to sacrifice himself on the Death Star. The Obi-Wan Kenobi movie trilogy was set up around “three different evolutions that the character has to make in order to go from Obi-Wan to Ben.” The first film would have followed Ewan McGregor’s Star Wars character surrendering to the will of the Force and learning to leave Luke Skywalker alone, which ends up being a major focus in the Disney+ Obi-Wan TV show. While Beattie wasn’t directly involved in the Disney+ series, he still received writing credits in several episodes due to the show being based on his movie script. By the time the plans for the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie series were canceled, Beattie had already written a full treatment for the first film, but had only outlined where the story would go in the second and third installments.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Would Learn He Was Going To Die

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s limited series appeared to end with Qui-Gon Jinn preparing to teach the Jedi how to become a Force ghost, but Obi-Wan was initially going to confront his mortality in another manner. In the original Obi-Wan Kenobi movie trilogy plan, the second film would have seen the Jedi coming to terms with his mortality through a prophecy or warning from Qui-Gon Jinn. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi would learn that he was going to die willingly in a crucial moment, and that he would “know when that moment presents itself.” Beattie revealed that Obi-Wan would at first resist his fate as he believed he still needed to be around to help Luke’s journey, but the second Obi-Wan Kenobi movie would see him finally accept his sacrifice for the greater good. Since Ben Kenobi’s sacrifice in A New Hope feels relatively abrupt after having just met Luke again, this “evolution” would explain how Obi-Wan came to terms with his fate long before his death actually arrived.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, Beattie revealed that if he were to be involved in the future of the Disney+ TV show, this is where he would want the character’s story to go next. Considering Obi-Wan Kenobi’s season 1 ending saw Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gonn taking Obi-Wan beyond the Dune Sea for more training, the series has perfectly set up Beattie’s planned “second evolution.” Should Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 move forward on Disney+, Ewan McGregor’s character already has the best story to underscore his tragic ending in A New Hope.

Commander Cody’s Role In The Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie

The canceled Obi-Wan Kenobi movie was also set to feature the return of Star Wars character Commander Cody. The Clone Marshal Commander CC-2224, nicknamed Cody, first appeared in Revenge of the Sith as portrayed by Temuera Morrison. The character would return in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series where he played a significant role as the second-in-command to General Kenobi in the title conflict, which emphasized the tragic turn of the clone against Kenobi because of Order 66. Beattie planned for Cody to have a major presence in the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, which would have seen him racked with guilt after having his biochip removed. Cody would have served as a “secret buddy” to Kenobi on Tatooine, who was now dedicating his life to protecting the Jedi after trying to kill him when the character was last seen. Like many of Beattie’s other ideas for the movie trilogy, Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series cut Cody’s presence from the Jedi’s story.

Kenobi Movie Had Obi-Wan Fight Luke Skywalker

One of the more controversial aspects of the scrapped Obi-Wan Kenobi movie would have featured the Jedi battling a dark side version of Luke Skywalker. Beattie’s plan for the movie saw Obi-Wan Kenobi meeting a group of refugees who worship the Force, with the group’s leader taking the Jedi to a shrine where the Force shows him a vision. Within the vision, Obi-Wan would have been transported to the Darth Vader-ruled Mustafar where he would have seen a figure in a dark robe with a red lightsaber, assuming him to be Anakin Skywalker. However, when the figure approached, he would have been revealed as none other than a 19-year-old Luke Skywalker (using a de-aged Mark Hamill).

Luke would have attacked Obi-Wan, launching the two into an epic lightsaber battle mirroring that of The Empire Strikes Back. The lightsaber battle would have ended with Luke almost killing Obi-Wan before the Jedi woke up from the vision. The vision was meant to warn Kenobi that if he kept training Luke and placing his guilt over Anakin on the young Skywalker, he would eventually turn to the dark side, thus inadvertently continuing the cycle that he had been trying to break. Beattie’s pitch for Mark Hamill to return as young Luke Skywalker also came long before The Mandalorian season 2 notably included the de-aged iconic character.

Why The Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Didn’t Happen

Star Wars has made a trend of prioritizing Disney+ TV series over films following the Skywalker saga’s controversial sequel trilogy, with Obi-Wan Kenobi being another instance of a film plan being stretched into a TV show. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s movie plans were effectively killed by the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, the franchise’s second standalone venture after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Like Han’s spinoff film, the Jedi Master’s movie planned to tell a focused standalone story of one of the iconic original characters, but the failure of Solo led to the cancellation of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s movie. Both Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett were initially planned for the big screen, with Solo’s box office bomb leading Disney to reconsider both projects as TV shows—arguably for the better. Since Disney+ has found reliable success in its Star Wars TV shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi at least found an avenue for the story to finally be told rather than being scrapped altogether.