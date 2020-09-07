Everything new in iOS 14 beta 7

Launched on Thursday (3) the seventh beta version of doiOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for developers. The last few days have been hectic for the company’s software: at the end of August, it launched the sixth beta of iOS 14, and this week it launched the public version of iOS 13.7, which includes a feature to monitor covid-19 infections.

The new beta version of the mobile system, intended for testing, brings less visual changes compared to the first versions. Among them, Apple made a small change to the wallpaper with rainbow stripes.

A configuration based on the Dark Mode of the cell phone has been added. Thus, when choosing the rainbow background image, iPhone can change the color according to the mode that is active; if it is in the clear, the chosen color will be displayed again. Until iOS 13, there is an option between rainbow background images and a dark background.

Another small change identified is about automatic categories in the application library. These are all the options available so far: Social, Utilities, Productivity and Finance, Information and Reading, Creativity, Others, Health and Exercise, Shopping and Food, Entertainment, Travel, Games, Arcade and Education.

Among the stability improvements, iOS 7 beta appears to have fixed a text error when connecting the AirPods or AirPods Pro found in the previous version.

IOS 14 was presented during the WWDC conference in June. If Apple maintains the release schedule, the new version of the system could be released to the general public on September 14 – iOS 13, in turn, was released on September 13 of last year.



